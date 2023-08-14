Here's this week's full schedule of Southeast Idaho sporting events.
Boys Soccer
Friday, August 18th
Preston at Sugar- Salem, 2pm
Firth at Snake River, 4pm
Pocatello at Highland, 4:30 pm at Alameda Middle School
Saturday, August 19th
Century at Burley, 11am
Twin Falls at Highland, 11am at Alameda Middle School
Shelley at Preston, 11am
Teton at Marsh Valley, 1pm
Aberdeen at South Fremont, 1pm
Girls Soccer
Preston at Sugar-Salem, 4pm
Highland at Pocatello, 7pm at Irving Middle School
Burley at Century, 11am
Teton at Marsh Valley, 11am
Preston at Shelley, 11am
Highland at Twin Falls, 11am
Football Week 0
Lakeland at Preston, 6pm at Montana Tech University
Malad at American Falls, 7pm
El Capitan HS Az at Grace, 7pm
Snake River at Richfield HS Utah, 7pm
Century at Sugar- Salem, 7pm
If you have a sporting event you'd like to see included in next week's article, call or text Kyle Riley at 208-380-1133.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
