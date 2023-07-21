Don’t miss your chance to see monster trucks and minions at the Bannock County Event Center this weekend.

Friday & Saturday, July 21-22 — See the biggest, baddest, wildest championship motorsports event invade the Bannock County Event Center on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 22, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The No Limits Monster Trucks & Thrill Show brings three complete events to the grandstands for the 2023 Grand Nationals Championship. Tickets, event schedule, and more information is available at nolimitsmonstertrucks.com/Pocatello.

