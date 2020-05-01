If you have not heard about what is being termed the “Omics Revolution” in medicine, you might find this very interesting. Omics is a word that refers to the specific fields of study used to determine your own personal biology. It also has been called "personalized medicine" or "precision medicine."
Simply put, it refers to collecting and then utilizing units of biological molecules that translate into your structure, your ability to function and how the environment may influence you differently than someone else. This includes genomics, or the study of genes, exposomics, the study of environmental influences, and phenomics, the study of physical traits. It is currently being used in several different medical applications including cancer treatment and medication management.
To put it a different way, for example, in medication management (or pharmacogenomics), we do genetic testing to determine how your body would process and respond to one drug versus another in the same class. In other words, we find the best drug for you and your current situation.
Another area of great interest to me, personally, is a utilization of "Omics" via nutrigenomics and fitnessgenomics to help design personalized diets and lifestyle plans for my patients. This also enables us to treat and prevent chronic diseases in a much more individualized and personal manner.
Let me provide you with an example: I recently had a patient who was having a difficult time losing weight even though she was vigorously exercising and eating "correctly" according to mainstream beliefs. We ran her fitness genetics and discovered that her body does not respond to cardiovascular activity such as riding a bike or running long distances to burn fat. Her excessive exercise without results was shown to be an underlying genetic trait and not a personal fault. By changing her exercise routine to meet her genetics, she started to respond to a different form of exercise and, more importantly, to much less exercise.
Omics medicine can revolutionize healthcare by personalizing interventions such as diet, lifestyle habits, and medication management. This approach not only saves time and expense, but truly will allow people to optimize their health in a much more precise and exact manner.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.