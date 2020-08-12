The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has started to reopen many of its temples throughout the world on a limited basis, including those in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. Officials say those in Re-Opening Phase 1 are allowing living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Those in Phase 2 are also allowing living ordinances by appointment. Here’s a closer look at the temples nearby and what their status will be as of Aug. 17:
Idaho
Boise - 1
Idaho Falls - 1
Meridian - 1
Rexburg - 1
Twin Falls - 1
Utah
Bountiful - 2
Brigham City - 2
Cedar City - 2
Draper - 1
Jordan River - 1
Logan - 2
Manti - 1
Monticello - 1
Mount Timpanogos - 2
Ogden - 2
Oquirrh Mountain - 1
Payson - 2
Provo City Center - 2
Provo - 2
Salt Lake - Closed
St. George - Closed
Vernal - 2
Wyoming
Star Valley - 1