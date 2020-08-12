The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has started to reopen many of its temples throughout the world on a limited basis, including those in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. Officials say those in Re-Opening Phase 1 are allowing living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Those in Phase 2 are also allowing living ordinances by appointment. Here’s a closer look at the temples nearby and what their status will be as of Aug. 17:

Idaho

Boise - 1

Idaho Falls - 1

Meridian - 1

Rexburg - 1

Twin Falls - 1

Utah

Bountiful - 2

Brigham City - 2

Cedar City - 2

Draper - 1

Jordan River - 1

Logan - 2

Manti - 1

Monticello - 1

Mount Timpanogos - 2

Ogden - 2

Oquirrh Mountain - 1

Payson - 2

Provo City Center - 2

Provo - 2

Salt Lake - Closed

St. George - Closed

Vernal - 2

Wyoming

Star Valley - 1