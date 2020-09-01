Idaho State Police are looking for anyone driving on Interstate 84 through Nampa this afternoon who may have seen something tossed from a window of a moving car. That something tossed was, according to one witness, a puppy.
The incident reportedly happened at about 2:20 p.m. on the westbound interstate in Nampa. An ISP Trooper happened by moments later and was flagged down by a woman who said she saw the incident and pulled over to help the puppy.
Although the woman says she witnessed the puppy being tossed from the car, she was not able to describe either the vehicle or the person(s) inside.
The trooper called Canyon County Animal Control who picked up the animal. The puppy is currently receiving care at the West Valley Humane Society. Folks at the Humane Society say the puppy is a Shitzu, and likely about 10 weeks old. He suffered some road rash around his mouth and paws but otherwise, thankfully, appears okay. And the little dog will have a bright future; the woman who stopped to help the pup says she will adopt the dog if a proper owner isn't found.
But troopers would like to know just how the puppy ended up getting scuffed up on the interstate. Anyone who may have information on who may have tossed the puppy onto the roadway is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Tips can be anonymous and also made online at 343cops.com.