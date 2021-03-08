BOISE — Seton Sobolewski’s phone blew up when the Idaho State Bengals beat Kansas State in early December.
Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors asked for his halftime speech after ISU outscored the Wildcats 43-26 after the break in a 65-50 win.
Former Bengals star Chelsea Pickering texted congratulations. Coaches from Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana, Sobolewski’s home state of Arizona, all chimed in.
That was nice, but it’s nothing compared to what will happen if ISU finishes its special season with a Big Sky tournament championship this week.
The Bengals come to Boise as the No. 1 seed and the favorite, with one trophy already secured from their regular season conference championship.
Adding another trophy will take just three games — but those three will be the most difficult. Idaho State has plenty of experience on that point.
“We felt like we’ve had it in the past, we were close,” Sobolewski said. “”There’s so many little things that go into it, like experience and luck and balance. You have to be healthy, and you have to have a little bit of luck.”
In 2018-19, the Bengals won 20 games, but star player Grace Kenyon ruined her ankle in the regular-season finale and they lost to sixth-seeded Eastern Washington in their first tournament game.
In 2019-20, the Bengals had essentially the same roster they had this year — but preseason all-conference guard Estefania Ors hurt her knee early in the season, and the Bengals went 0-5 against the conference’s top tier of Idaho and Montana State.
Over the years since 2012, when ISU won its last regular season and conference championship, the Bengals have consistently been one of the best teams in the Big Sky. Since the start of the 2015-16 season, they’re a combined 115-67, — the best six-year stretch in program history.
But they’re yet to taste championship glory since that 2012 season, and Sobolewski has built up a healthy appreciation for just how much it takes to pull off a season like the one his girls are trying to complete this week.
“It’s really hard,” Sobolewski said. “So many things have to fall into place. You have to recruit the right people, the right size, talent and attitude, and then you have to gel all of these people together. You have to get them experience, help them learn how to get through adversity when they face it. To win a championship, it’s years in the making.
“You don’t win a championship the day you win it. You win it with the years of prep before that.”
It seems like this is the year that it’s all come together for the Bengals. Sobolewski and top assistant Ryan Johnson have built a deep talented roster.
They’ve been healthy — Dora Goles, who missed one game with a sprained ankle, is the only starter to have missed time with injury.
They’ve dodged COVID-19 — Ors and reserve guard Montana Oltrogge missed a series due to COVID protocol, but they haven’t have any games canceled because of their issues with the pandemic.
They’ve established themselves as the top team in the conference — 14-2 in the final standings, a game in the loss column ahead of both Idaho and Montana State, the teams that gave them their only conference losses.
ISU even got a little bit of pre-tournament motivation, when guards Callie Bourne and Ors were left off the all-conference teams and Sobolewski only received co-coach of the year honors, tied with Montana State’s Tricia Binford.
“I just think it was going to be a tough year for us in terms of getting any individual award,” Sobolewski said. “A really good player, Estefania Ors, is not even in the top 25 of our conference in scoring because the ball gets shared so much. ... We just don’t isolate players, we don’t have a lot of sets for specific people, and that’s the strength of our team. The individual awards is not going to be something that we see a lot of the time.”
It’s all set up for Idaho State. But this is March, and now the Bengals have to go get it.
They’ll start by taking on Portland State in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Boise, the first of what will be four women’s quarterfinal matchups at Idaho Central Arena that day.
The Vikings beat Eastern Washington 71-51 in the first round Monday, with 16 points from guard Jada Lewis.
Idaho State won both matchups against Portland State in the regular season at Reed Gym, 80-55 and 70-62. The second game was close down the stretch as PSU shot 30 free throws to ISU’s 13 and cut the Bengals’ lead to six points multiple times in the fourth quarter.
Guard Desirae Hansen is the Vikings’ leading scorer at 12.6 points per game and recorded her 1,000th career point in the win over Eastern Washington. PSU didn’t have another player in the top 30 in the conference in scoring, but forward Tatiana Streun was 10th with 6.8 rebounds per game.
The Vikings were below-average in most team stats except for steals, where point guard Kylie Jimenez was second in the conference with 2.5 per game, helping her team to the third-best turnover margin.
“I think Portland State is a really good team and they’ve got some really good talent,” Sobolewski said. “Desi Hansen and Jimenez and Streun, I think it’s going to be a really good matchup.”