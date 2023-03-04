BOISE — Callie Bourne stood and clapped, encouraging her teammates going through Saturday’s starting lineup introductions. Idaho Central Arena’s PA announcer read the names Idaho State would start in this Big Sky Tournament opener against Portland State: Freshman Cam Collman. Freshman Bridee Burks. Redshirt freshman Sophia Covello. Sophomore Laura Bello. Senior Carsyn Boswell.
Bourne looked excited for her teammates, but that’s about all she could do. Her right knee sat in a brace. Three days prior, in practice, she tore her ACL, which is about the worst possible luck for a player who has poured so much into this program.
So at the beginning of this game, a 73-58 Portland State romp, Bourne sat down with the rest of her teammates. She sat near fellow senior Finley Garnett, who suffered the same injury in early January, sidelining her for the rest of the season. Somewhere in the hotel connected to this arena sat upstart freshman Kacey Spink, who missed the game with strep throat.
Without their three best players, ISU watched its season end in a blowout, Portland State scoring by the bushel and pushing its lead to double digits in the first quarter. The Bengals got 30 points and 15 rebounds from Bello, a promising way for her to end her first season in the orange and black laundry, but otherwise, Idaho State struggled to accomplish much of anything.
“We were really missing Callie and Kasey defensively,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski said. “Especially Callie Bourne. She's our anchor for our team in so many different ways, and our leader. But under the circumstances, I'm very proud of how our team stepped up and played.”
What do you do when your best players are all unavailable?
The Bengals, whose season ends with an 11-19 (6-13 Big Sky) record, found out the hard way. The contest unfolded the way you might have expected: The Vikings raced to a 13-point lead in the first stanza. They widened it to 18 by halftime. Boswell canned three triples for 11 points, but as a team, ISU shot just 35% from the floor. The Bengals unraveled because they couldn’t keep up on offense — and really, because they couldn’t produce enough stops on defense.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes,” Sobolewski said. “Portland State played really well. They hit shots. But when you go under a ball screen with (Jada) Lewis, she made you pay. She hit a 3. If you don't stay in front of Morales and she changes direction, hits a pull up. We had to do a better job of staying in front of her and contesting the shot. It was primarily more of our defense that was the issue.”
None of that will come as much of a surprise, though. Good luck finding a team that can survive without its top three players. Sobolewski is a marvelous coach, one of the conference’s best, but he would have had to cast a spell on Portland State to orchestrate a win here. The Vikings splashed nine long balls and had four players score in double figures — too much for an ISU team starting three freshmen and one newcomer.
For ISU, the nightmare scenario unfolded on Wednesday in Pocatello, where the Bengals were drilling transition opportunities in practice. Bourne drove to the basket on a fast break, created contact with her defender — “and just took a bad step,” Sobolewski said. “Her knee buckled, and she went straight down.”
For Bourne’s entire career, which by now feels more like a thousand years than five, Sobolewski has admired her durability. She’s recovered from broken collarbones faster than coaches expected. She stuck around this season after so many of her teammates transferred. When she crumpled to the ground during this practice, though, Sobolewski felt a harrowing feeling wash over him.
“I normally don't vocalize these statements. It’s in your head,” Sobolewski said. “But when she went down I was just like, are you kidding me? Something told me that… you just knew what it was.”
Bourne will leave Pocatello as one of Idaho State’s most decorated players ever. This season alone, she earned second-team all-conference honors, entering the weekend with the following numbers: 15.7 points per game, fifth in the conference; 6.8 rebounds per game, ninth in the conference; 4.2 assists, fourth in the conference.
Bourne, the program’s all-time leader in assists, helped the Bengals earn back-to-back regular-season Big Sky titles, in 2021 and 2022. In that 2021 season, ISU burned through the conference tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, where the Bengals gave Kentucky a competitive game.
In 2023, Bourne played her final game without knowing it. These things make little sense. But leave Bourne, one of this program’s most versatile and durable players, to make sense of it all.
“She's left a legacy at Idaho State,” Sobolewski said. “She can come back and look at the banners and see championships that she was a part of, and she was a part of two, three postseason bids — two WNITs and an NCAA (tournament). She's our all-time leader in assists. She's all over the record books.
“But it's not just that. People love her. She's left an impression on people's hearts because of the type of person she is. I'm very lucky that I got to coach her, and that she came to Idaho State. I think our team is very lucky that we got to play with her.”
