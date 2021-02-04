Wide receiver hasn't been much of a question for Idaho State in recent times.
In all three years of Rob Phenicie's head-coaching tenure, the Bengals have had an 800-yard receiver — fittingly, as Phenicie's background is as a receivers coach. More than that, they've brought an 800-yard receiver back after each of those years (if you consider Tanner Conner's 791 yards last year close enough to count).
That consistency was mainly due to Mitch Gueller and Mikey Dean, who burst onto the scene with 750 yard-seasons as sophomores in 2017, Phenicie's first season as head coach, and went on to have legendary careers.
And even though Conner is back after a breakout season, in the Bengals' first season in a long time without Gueller and Dean, wide receiver has gone from maybe the most consistent position group on the roster to one with immense questions.
With redshirt junior Isaiah Brimmer and sophomore Demonte Horton nursing injuries, and redshirt senior Isaiah Walter working through academic issues, the three most experienced receivers behind Conner will not be available for the start of the 2021 spring season, and possibly not for the entire season.
"We may or may not get them as we go along, so that really hurts us," Phenicie said. "It's not the optimal situation, but we're making it work."
So instead of Horton and Walter replacing Gueller and Dean — as was projected after the 2019 season — the entire depth chart behind Conner is made up of freshmen. Among players who are likely to be available at the beginning of the season, only Conner has caught a collegiate pass.
"I'm kind of in Mitch and Mikey's shoes now, except I have a much younger corps that I'm working with, all freshmen," Conner said. "It's fun to have guys look up to you and ask you questions and be able to answer those questions confidently. ... I think we have a receiving group that's going to shock a lot of people. For how young they are, they're extremely developed. They're going to better than I'm ever going to be."
If that's not enough novelty, former graduate assistant Hagen Graves is replacing Phenicie as the outside receivers coach, with Aaron Prier taking the inside receivers. Plus, all the receivers are learning to work with a new quarterback as Tyler Vander Waal replaces Matt Struck.
That's a lot of uncertainty, but ISU coaches were optimistic about the group throughout the fall, and that's continued in the spring.
"The younger players understand there's good opportunity for them this spring, a lot of those young dudes can step in and play right away," Graves said. "So they're taking it, they're running with it. They're hungry to get more knowledge and get more reps."
At the very least, in Conner, the Bengals have a player that would anchor a lot of FCS receiving units.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound redshirt senior broke out in 2019 with 48 catches, 791 yards and eight touchdowns. The latter was a team-high, as was his 71.9 receiving yards a game.
With his frame and blazing track speed — Conner broke the Big Sky Conference championship record in the 60-meter hurdles last spring — he has pro dreams, but opted to come back to Idaho State rather than chasing the NFL Draft or transferring.
"Coming back for the spring, in my own opinion, I need more film if I want to play at the next level. I have, really, one full season," Conner said. "It just made sense to come back and play and just continue to build my film resume and get better as a receiver."
Conner will need to prove he can put up stats without Gueller and Dean helping take coverage off him, but he has all the tools to do so. Conner also has two seasons of outdoor track eligibility remaining, and hasn't ruled out going back to the track after the spring 2021 football season ends.
"I'm sure Hillary (Merkley, ISU's track coach) will come ask after the season if I want to come run conference (championships) or not, and I do have a place in my heart where I want to run at that new track (at ISU's Davis Field)," Conner said. "We'll see, depending on how my body feels after the season ... but right now it's just day-by-day with football."
Behind him, the early indications out of camp are that Xavier Guillory is likely to take Gueller's spot on the outside, while Jalen Henderson replaces Dean in the slot.
Both are freshmen, although Guillory is more experienced than most first-year players after graduating high school two years ago and spending last year at Air Force Prep.
A former 3-star recruit from Spokane, Washington, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Guillory has picked up the praise from teammates and coaches.
"When I came in, I was super raw. X comes in, he's ready to play," Conner said, referring to Guillory by nickname. "He was teaching me stuff that I never knew. I taught him some stuff as well, but he's really developed for how young he is."
So is Henderson, who Phenicie was mentioning as far back as last summer as a player who would likely see time in 2020-21. Walter's absence has only accelerated the process for the 6-foot, 170-pound receiver from Richmond, California.
"He's really crafty," Graves said. "He's a lot different than Mikey (Dean). Mikey would beat guys with speed, Jalen can use his speed in different ways. He sets up his routes. Especially for a freshman, he has a good feel for the game."
Jeff Harris, a returning missionary from Utah, and Christian Fredrickson, a freshman from Rigby, are backing up Conner and Guillory at the outside positions, while redshirt freshman Caden Clark from Boise is splitting time with Henderson in the slot.
It's not a lot of depth and certainly not a lot of experience, but having a full fall of walkthroughs and position meetings has helped push the new guys ahead of where freshmen would usually be.
"Even just position meetings, getting them up on the board, having them draw what Cover 4 looks like, that they might not usually get their freshman fall," Graves said. "Just the knowledge of football has benefitted a lot of these guys."