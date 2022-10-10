When Charlie Ragle chatted about his absence from his Idaho State club’s game last weekend, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State in Bozeman, he sounded frustrated. Disappointed. Discouraged.
“It's gut-wrenching,” Ragle said. “You prepare all week, and you're the leader of the ship and not to be there, I just feel bad. I feel like I owe my guys an apology, the fans. I apologized to my wife and kids. It's disheartening.”
When you understand the reason for Ragle’s absence, though, you’ll have some sympathy for him.
Ragle missed the game because he had an adverse reaction to the medicine he takes for atrial fibrillation, a condition characterized by “irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart,” per the Mayo Clinic, which Ragle was diagnosed with a year ago. That caused him to miss one game last season, when he was working as Cal's special teams coordinator. He’s OK now, he said, and he plans to coach this weekend’s ISU home game against Cal Poly.
In the days leading up to Saturday’s game, he took several flights, a couple longer drives to airports, which left him feeling worn out and dehydrated when he arrived in Bozeman Friday night. When he woke up Saturday morning, he ran two miles, after which he didn’t feel right. He called the ISU team doctor to his hotel room, where about an hour before the 2 p.m. kickoff, the doctor made the call: For precautionary reasons, Ragle would miss the game.
So the doctor took Ragle to a local hospital, and on the way, Ragle called special teams coordinator Edgar Weiser, whom the team had decided to make acting head coach in a situation like this. At the hospital, Ragle’s bloodwork came back in good condition, which reassured everyone involved that his absence would be a precautionary one. Later, as the game began and ISU dropped a 37-6 decision, Ragle drove back to Pocatello, listening to the game on the radio. “It was probably worse to do that than be at the game,” Ragle said, “where you have no control.”
On Monday afternoon, Ragle wanted to make one thing clear: His absence didn’t cost his team the game. “I promise you,” Ragle said. “That's a really, really good football team in Bozeman. Montana State has an excellent football team, and they're very talented. They do a nice job coaching those guys and putting them in position to be successful, and all the credit in the world goes to those guys.”
Leading up to Saturday’s game, Ragle’s health issues began to simmer. On Thursday, he took a flight to Santa Barbara, California, where he addressed a team-related issue he declined to detail. He did that early on Friday morning, and in the afternoon, he traveled to the airport to fly to Denver, where his connecting flight would take him to Bozeman. Only that flight was delayed. “I was thinking at one point I was going to have to drive from Denver to Bozeman,” Ragle said.
Ragle never needed to do that, but when he arrived in Bozeman on Friday night, he knew something was wrong. He had taken too much of his A-fib medication. He felt worn down. In the end, he could have coached Saturday’s game — “but obviously, just the state of where I was at, at that particular time, they wanted to be cautious,” Ragle said. “So I can certainly appreciate that, and I know my wife and kids can appreciate that more than anybody.”
Injury updates
At Monday’s press conference, Ragle shared a few injury updates. The most notable: Injured quarterbacks Tyler Vander Waal and/or Hunter Hays could return for Saturday’s game against Cal Poly. Here’s Ragle’s full quote on that:
“I’m gonna meet with Dustin (Enslinger) later this afternoon, our head trainer, and get an update on those guys. But I know that both of them are feeling pretty good, and they're getting closer. I do think there's a realistic chance that one, if not both, might have an opportunity to play on Saturday.”
Vander Waal suffered a broken collarbone back on Sept. 10, when ISU fell to San Diego State. Hays suffered an ankle injury two weeks later, when the Bengals suffered a setback to Northern Colorado. Third-stringer Sagan Gronauer has been filling in. His most recent outing, against Montana State last weekend: 16-for-23 passing for 173 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
Other injury updates from Ragle:
• Senior defensive lineman Raemo Trevino will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral.
• Wide receiver Jalen Johnson, who missed the Montana State game with a knee injury, will likely miss this weekend’s game against Cal Poly. “It is truly a week-to-week deal,” Ragle said.
• On Saturday, transfer running back Damir Collins dressed for the first time all season against Montana State after missing the first five games with a foot injury — but he never got on the field. He’s working his way back into shape, Ragle said, and Collins is expected to get some carries this weekend.
