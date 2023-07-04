Editor’s note: Believe it or not, Idaho State’s fall football camp begins in less than a month. In this two-part series, Journal guest columnist Brad Bugger looks at the six-way competition for the starting quarterback spot and new Bengal coach Cody Hawkins’ approach to filling out a depleted roster in preparation for his first season at the ISU helm. Today: quarterbacks, quarterbacks, my kingdom for a quarterback!
Since he was hired as Idaho State’s head football coach late last year, Cody Hawkins has been telling anybody who will listen that he wants at least six quarterbacks on the roster by the time fall practice begins on Aug. 2. He’s been slowly building towards that goal ever since, and it looks like he will indeed have a half-dozen QBs on the field when the Bengals begin workouts.
Hawkins, the former offensive coordinator at Cal-Davis and an ex-college quarterback himself, was hired by Idaho State with the idea that he would install a quarterback-centric offense that would restore the “good times” of high scoring Bengal offenses. Those “good times” have been largely missing ever since 2018, Rob Phenicie’s second year as a Bengal coach, when ISU averaged 35 points a game.
Hawkins went into his first spring camp with one experienced quarterback, one local product who was still rusty coming off his LDS mission, a junior college transfer and a former Division II transfer. He has since added a high school recruit and is in the process of getting a four-year Division I transfer into the program.
“I told everybody we have got to have six quarterbacks on our roster, because everybody thinks they can throw 60 times in a game — until you have to throw 300 times in practice, and your arm turns into a wet noodle,” Hawkins said in a recent interview. “But we have got to have six guys on the roster — right now we’ve got five. I love all of them, but I’ve gotta make sure we have a good mixture of talent, depth and experience in that room.”
Hawkins will have his sixth when his final addition, a four-year Division I transfer, clears graduate school admissions. He can’t release the name of that athlete until he’s admitted and practice begins. Since spring, he’s also added Jackson Sharman, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback from West Torrance, Calif. Sharman has been on campus for a couple of weeks working out, and Hawkins really likes what he’s seen so far.
How Sharman and the mystery transfer fit in with the four current quarterbacks will largely be a product of how they perform when training camp begins. Hawkins is certainly not ready to name a starter at this point in the process, but here’s a look at each of the candidates to lead the Bengal offense when they kick off the regular season Sept. 2 at San Diego State:
HUNTER HAYS
The most experienced of the returnees, Hays, 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, has played in 23 games over three seasons at Idaho State. The former Cody, Wyo. walk-on has completed almost 60% of his passes for 2,332 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has run for 328 yards and a touchdown during that time.
Hays, like the other three returnees, has the benefit of having spring football to learn Hawkins’ offensive system.
“I think Hunter Hays has done an unbelievable job,” Hawkins said. “He’s a great kid. He’s done a great job in the weight room… He’s dialed.”
JORDAN COOKE
At 6-foot-4, 192 pounds, the transfer from Diablo Valley Community College in California reminds Hawkins of an NBA basketball player.
“He’s long, he’s athletic, he’s lean,” said Hawkins. “Has a hose for an arm and ran the fastest 40 (yard dash) in a shell of all our guys.”
Last season at Diablo Valley, Cooke completed 60% of his passes for 1,565 yards and 14 touchdowns, with five interceptions.
KEEGAN THOMPSON
The former Rigby all-state quarterback returned from his mission right before fall camp last year, and didn’t get on the field during the season. He was still showing some signs of rust during spring ball, according to Hawkins.
“You can see he’s made a lot of strides,” Hawkins said. “He got here off his mission right before last season, so even in spring ball you can see he’s shaking off a lot of rust. It’s not like he got a lot of throwing in, we had so much snow and couldn’t get int the dome (because of the renovation project).”
The 6-foot-5, 204-pounder had a tremendous senior year in high school, throwing six touchdown passes in the state championship win over Coeur d’Alene. He threw for 1,858 yards and 24 touchdowns, and ran for 1,364 yards and 17 TDs for the season.
JAKE SANDERS
A 6-foot-2, 200 pounder, Sanders transferred from Division II Chadron State. He hasn’t seen any playing time at Idaho State. Hawkins likes his leadership abilities. “He could be a team captain,” he said.
JACKSON SHARMAN
Sharman was a baseball star in southern California, hitting seven homers and batting .351 as a catcher and infielder this past season. But he was a late bloomer as a quarterback, transferring back to West Torrance after two seasons at a private school in order to get some playing time on the gridiron.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder completed 57% of his passes for 1,800 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions his senior season.
“He’s a kid who is really smart,” Hawkins said. “He’s a really natural thrower. He’s one of those kids — he’s not burned out on football, he wants to get out there. When you see him throwing on air, he’s in the top two already. He’s been there for about two weeks. He’s the kind of kid, he’s got the ‘it’ factor. We should be able to build something around him.”
THE MYSTERY TRANSFER
In these days of social media pronouncements, it’s unusual not to know when a player chooses to transfer to a school, but I haven’t located any announcements of a four-year transfer quarterback coming to Idaho State.
Hawkins can’t identify the player until he is enrolled in graduate school and on the field for the first day of practice, but he does say, “He’ll be in the mix. He’s a great kid. He’s got some experience that can help us.”
SUMMER BENGAL BITS
• Hawkins has added Keith Price to the coaching staff as an outside receivers coach. Price, who played quarterback at the University of Washington and in several professional leagues, was a graduate assistant at Boise State last season.
• Every Bengal who has already been accepted into school is in Pocatello this summer for voluntary workouts in what is the largest summer turnout in memory.
“This is something new for Idaho state,” Hawkins said. “In my talks with the people in the finance department, with Pauline (Thiros, athletic director), they’ve never had this many guys there in the summer — which on the one hand is good, but you just wish you had everybody who is going to be on the team on Aug. 1 here at the start of summer… There’s nobody on the team for sure who’s not here. Which is great. It is awesome, but it’s hard to say it’s awesome when that’s the expectation for any D-1 program, that’s what all the good teams do.”
• The football program hosts a team barbecue every Friday during the summer for the players who are in town, and Hawkins said a number of local boosters and businesses have contributed to make the barbecues happen. The cost is $500 a meal, and any business or booster who would like to contribute can contact Hawkins.
• ISU fall camp, which begins Aug. 2, will be held largely in the renovated Holt Arena, which is expected to be ready ahead of schedule. The Bengals had to practice outside all spring because of the renovation, and Hawkins wants his team to feel comfortable and “at home” in the dome, so he plans to do most of his fall camp indoors. All practices will be open to the public.
Coming in Friday’s Journal: When Hawkins took over the ISU program, there were 48 players in the program. His goal is to build the roster to the FCS limits of 110 athletes by the time camp opens. We’ll look at some of the 40 new players Hawkins has added to the roster since the end of spring ball, his unique recruiting approach and how he’s “building culture” in the ISU program.
