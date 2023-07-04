Hunter Hays ISU FB

Idaho State quarterback Hunter Hays makes a throw during the spring showcase in April.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Editor’s note: Believe it or not, Idaho State’s fall football camp begins in less than a month. In this two-part series, Journal guest columnist Brad Bugger looks at the six-way competition for the starting quarterback spot and new Bengal coach Cody Hawkins’ approach to filling out a depleted roster in preparation for his first season at the ISU helm. Today: quarterbacks, quarterbacks, my kingdom for a quarterback!

Since he was hired as Idaho State’s head football coach late last year, Cody Hawkins has been telling anybody who will listen that he wants at least six quarterbacks on the roster by the time fall practice begins on Aug. 2. He’s been slowly building towards that goal ever since, and it looks like he will indeed have a half-dozen QBs on the field when the Bengals begin workouts.

Keegan Thompson ISU FB

Idaho State quarterback Keegan Thompson makes a throw during Saturday’s spring showcase.
 

