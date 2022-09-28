Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory (1) breaks away from Northern Colorado defensive back Dustin Johnson (4) on his way for a long touchdown run during a game against Northern Colorado in Greeley on Saturday.
The history of football coaches at Idaho State strongly suggests patience on the part of Bengal fans when it comes to first-year coach Charlie Ragle and staff. Telling a Bengal football fan to be patient, however, is kind of like telling a starving man not to eat so fast. It’s a good idea, but it’s probably not going to happen.
Looking back at the tenures of the nine football coaches who have passed through Pocatello over the past 42 years shows the enormity of the task facing Ragle and his assistants, who have struggled out of the gate at 0-4 this season. To wit:
--Idaho State has had 10 winning seasons during that 42-year period, no more than two consecutively.
--The last Idaho State football coach to leave Pocatello with a winning record was Dave Kragthorpe, who won the 1981 national championship and compiled a 21-14 record over three seasons, before departing for a job as athletic director at his alma mater, Utah State, after the 1982 season.
--Kragthorpe and Jim Koetter are the only two ISU coaches during that time period to have winning records in their inaugural seasons. Kragthorpe took over a team that went 0-11 in 1979 and went 6-5 in his first campaign. Koetter, who inherited a 3-8 team from Kragthorpe’s last season, went 8-3 and took ISU on its last trip to the 1-AA playoffs in 1983.
--Besides Kragthorpe, who is really the “unicorn” among Bengal coaches over the last four decades, there have been two categories of football coaches at ISU: those who proved to be completely overmatched and left without a winning season (Garth Hall, John Zamberlin and Tom Walsh); and those who had sporadic winning seasons, but couldn’t sustain success (Koetter, the late Brian McNeely, Larry Lewis, Mike Kramer and Rob Phenicie).
Lewis was the most successful of the later group, compiling three winning seasons, including back-to-back 8-win campaigns in 2002 and 2003. He took ISU to its last conference title, a tri-championship with Montana and Montana State in 2002. Lewis couldn’t maintain the magic, though, finishing with three straight losing seasons before he was dismissed in 2006.
Among the others, McNeely had two six-win seasons, Kramer an 8-win campaign and Phenicie a 6-5 season. The Bengals have been looking for their next “unicorn coach” since Kragthorpe left 39 years ago.
When can – when should – we expect Ragle to start winning? ISU can certainly secure a win or two this year — home games against Cal Poly and NAU might have that potential — but in reality, it’s probably not going to be this season. The Bengals have been underdogs in every game they’ve played so far this season (yes, even Central Arkansas was a 6.5-point favorite), and it’s very likely they remain so the rest of the season.
Ragle and his staff inherited a team with little proven talent, although some of the young players have emerged as the season has unfolded. Young skill position players like Xavier Guillory, Raiden Hunter, Cyrus Wallace and Benjamin Omayebu have shown some explosiveness and productivity. The defense gave up only21 points to Northern Colorado (the other two touchdowns came on a punt and a fumble return, respectively), which should be good enough to get a win on any given Saturday.
But there clearly is not enough talent or depth to make Idaho State a consistent winner in the Big Sky Conference right now. As always, recruiting is the lifeblood of a college football program, and Ragle and his staff are now engaged in their first, full recruiting cycle.
Meanwhile, the quarterback position remains a big question. With Tyler Vander Wahl out with another broken collarbone, Hunter Hays has had to step in. Hays has alternated between looking like a promising young quarterback with athleticism and good numbers (67 percent completion, 3 TDs), to a mistake-prone, still inexperienced player (3 interceptions and a couple of costly fumbles). Hays was injured on his last fumble at Greeley and will not be available against Montana on Saturday. Third-stringer Sagan Gronauer finished the game at UNC and is the next man up against the Grizzlies.
It’s uncertain when Vander Wahl or Hays will be available, and Ragle and his staff will have to decide who gets the call if and when both are healthy. Ragle is high on Hays’ potential and he believes he is going to be ISU’s quarterback of the “future,” whenever that might be.
Deciding who to cast his lot with at quarterback, having a successful first, full recruiting period, including combing the transfer portal, and keeping that emerging young talent in Pocatello will be keys to Ragle and his staff overcoming the challenging history of ISU football coaches.
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.