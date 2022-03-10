BOISE — Idaho State’s season ended like many of its games this year. Little drama, offensive inconsistency and, in the end, a loss. It amounted to a disappointing end for the Bengals, who put up a valiant effort, but it wasn’t nearly enough to prevent a defeat to Portland State on Wednesday afternoon here at the Idaho Central Arena.
Which leaves us here: What’s next for ISU?
This offseason, Idaho State will have to answer a few questions about its future. Several parts of the program are in flux, at least for now. So on the first full day of ISU’s offseason, let’s check out the questions looming over Reed Gym.
1. What happens to Ryan Looney?
In all likelihood, Idaho State will bring back head coach Ryan Looney. He just completed the final season of his three-year deal, which he signed when he joined the program, but it would be shocking if athletic director Pauline Thiros decided to part ways with Looney.
Here’s why: Looney may have led the Bengals to two underwhelming seasons, his first and third, but he’s delivered positives in every campaign. In his first year, ISU slogged through an 8-22 record, but the Bengals won a conference tournament game before the pandemic shuttered the world. Another win would have been surprising, not staggering.
Then, in Looney’s second season, Idaho State produced a 13-11 record, the program’s first winning season in five years. The Bengals procured a winning record in Big Sky play for the fourth time in more than 25 years. They did bow out of the Big Sky Tournament with a first-round loss, but because of the way they overcame what felt like a zillion covid cancellations, it represented a successful season.
This year, Idaho State won just seven games, its fewest in five years. It was a disaster, but ISU won its first game over Montana since 2009. The club swept rival Idaho. In one February stretch, the Bengals won three of five games, which provided relief to a team that dealt with more covid cancellations and an absence from Looney, who missed time with a separate health issue.
So Looney will almost certainly be back. The only question for Idaho State brass will be the details of a contract extension.
2. How will Idaho State replace two of its best players?
The offseason always means roster turnover, but the Bengals will be losing two of their best players, Tarik Cool and Malik Porter, both transfers. Cool, who averaged 12 points and three assists this season, became the Bengals’ go-to playmaker and scorer. Porter surged onto the scene later in the season, developing into an athletic defender and a nice finisher, especially once Looney made him a regular starter.
Their departures come at an inopportune time for ISU, which just wrapped up an awful season. How will the team try to replace their production? Look at the roster and you realize the answer probably involves some combination of freshman guards Liam Sorensen and AJ Burgin and junior guard Austin Smellie. At the moment, Idaho State doesn’t roster any post players who offer much on the offensive end, so the team will need to get something from its backcourt.
3. The curious case of Robert Ford, and ISU’s offensive woes
The Bengals’ problems zoom into focus when you understand the magnitude of their offensive struggles. This season, ISU finished last in the Big Sky in scoring, posting just 64 points per game. As a team, the Bengals shot just 31% from distance, good for second-to-last in the conference. They recorded an assist/turnover ratio of 0.76, also last in the league.
To fix some of those issues, Idaho State might be able to turn to Robert Ford, a senior guard and a versatile scorer. Key word: might. Back in early December, Ford went down with a season-ending knee injury, calling into question his eligibility. NCAA rules dictate that for players to acquire a medical redshirt, they cannot have played in more than 30% of the team’s games. Well, Ford played in nine of ISU’s 30 games, which comes out to… exactly 30%.
Idaho State plans to file a redshirt request for Ford, but the team won’t get an answer until this summer. If Ford returns, the Bengals will get back one of their best scorers, an accurate shooter who connected on 36% of his triples last season and 40% this year. If he can’t, Idaho State will need to look elsewhere for offensive firepower.
For now, though, Idaho State gets to rest. It’s been a long five months.