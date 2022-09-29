Sagan Gronauer just knew he had to grab his helmet. A lot was happening around him, players running on and off the field as possession changed hands during last weekend’s Idaho State/Northern Colorado contest, and the Bengals’ backup quarterback, Hunter Hays, had just gone down with an injury. It wasn’t exactly chaos, not with the game out of reach, but it came close.
“In that moment,” Gronauer said, “you just think, it’s your time to go.”
It was Gronauer’s time to go at the tail end of that game and, since starter Tyler Vander Waal is still on the shelf with an injured collarbone and now that Hays will miss time with an ankle injury, it’s his time to go this weekend too. When Idaho State hosts No. 2 Montana at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+, the sophomore Gronauer will start at quarterback, meaning the Bengals will send out their third-string quarterback to face one of the nation’s very best defenses.
The Bengals are staring at an uphill battle for a lot more reasons — they’ve developed a propensity for costly mistakes, which is a big reason they’re still looking for their first win as the calendar nears October — but here’s the thing: Good luck getting Gronauer to share any differences in his preparation this week.
“It's not really much different. I mean, you gotta be ready at all times,” Gronauer said. “That's just one thing as a quarterback — you're always one play away. That's what my whole career here (has been), one play away, one play away. Always stay ready for everything that comes your way.”
“Preparation has been the same for him for a while, so nothing new,” offensive coordinator Taylor Mazzone said. “We're excited about him. He has a bunch of experience.”
That’s the interesting part here: Gronauer may be his club’s third-string quarterback, but he’s also the most tenured.
Gronauer was a freshman back in 2019, when ISU finished with three wins. That year, the Bengals’ quarterback was Matt Struck, who coaches benched for the final three games of the season. That opened the door for Gronauer, who couldn’t lead the Bengals to a win in any of those contests, but it’s important to note that their opponents — Eastern Washington, BYU and Weber State — had significant advantages in the talent department.
That winter, ISU’s quarterback situation changed like a chameleon changes colors. Former Wyoming signal-caller Tyler Vander Waal transferred in, becoming the assumed starter for the next season, and Struck transferred away. Gronauer stuck it out.
Then, after the pandemic wiped out the Bengals’ fall schedule the next year, Gronauer appeared in just one game in ISU’s six-game spring slate. That came in the Bengals’ finale, a road loss to Weber State, when he attempted just four passes on two scoreless drives.
Gronauer’s real experience, the kind that can inform our expectations for him this weekend, came last fall. In Week 3, Vander Waal went down with what turned into a season-ending shoulder injury — the same one he suffered this season, though this one is significantly less damaging — so Hays and Gronauer split time filling in.
Gronauer’s final numbers looked like this: He appeared in six games, but in the four where he attempted double-digit throws, he completed a total of 55 of 98 passes (56%) for 605 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. In his second career start, a wacky three-point loss to Cal Poly last November, Gronauer hit on 23 of 38 passes for 273 yards, two scores and two picks.
“It's fun,” Gronauer said, reflecting on what he remembers from that game. “When you're out there playing football, it takes you back to backyard football. At the end of the day, you have to have fun. If not, it becomes a job, and I don't want this to feel like a job.”
So that leaves Gronauer here, on the doorstep of his third career start. He isn’t exactly being eased into things. He gets the challenge of facing Montana’s defense, which is giving up just 9.3 points per game, tops in the Big Sky Conference. The Griz also lead the conference in scoring defense, total defense, rush defense, pass defense, sacks, first downs surrendered, basically everything. They’re physical and fast, deep and strong, making Gronauer’s task a difficult one.
If Gronauer succeeds against Montana’s defense, it might look a little like Hays’ approach, only with fewer rushing attempts. Gronauer fashions himself more of a pocket passer, so the Bengals will likely ask him to complete short and intermediate routes, to spray it around to playmakers like Xavier Guillory, Benji Omayebu, Jalen Johnson, Cyrus Wallace.
Those guys have proven themselves. They look like legitimate weapons. The only question will be how Gronauer utilizes them. In previous weeks, the Bengals have lost several costly turnovers, interceptions and fumbles alike. If Gronauer can limit those, he’ll have his group off to a good start. Against Montana, you take what you can get.
“I think we could go up against the Packers, we could go up against Pocatello High,” Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle said earlier this week. “When you're playing without your two starting quarterbacks and you've got your third-string quarterback in there — again, he's plenty capable — but it makes it difficult for the football team.”
