Hunter Hays had to get in front of the mirror. Idaho State’s first spring practice had just wrapped up, and with so much change headed the offense’s direction, Hays needed to work on his footwork. So the quarterback went home, stood in front of his mirror, and did just that. Were his feet quick enough? Did he look natural?
“No dance moves at all that first day,” Hays laughed.
Hays only chuckles when he tells the story because, thanks to this ISU team’s new coaching staff, he’s excited about where the offense is going. Head coach Cody Hawkins understands the value of running the ball, and the Bengals will do plenty of it this fall, but he doesn’t make it a secret that he’s a pass-first guy. He wants to take advantage of Holt Arena’s indoor setting. He wants to cut Hays loose.
Thing is, Hawkins wants to do so with whoever becomes the Bengals’ starting quarterback, and right now, your guess is as good as Hawkins’. There’s Hays, who played eight games last fall in a backup capacity. There’s also Keegan Thompson, the 6-foot-5 Rigby product who didn’t play last fall. Candidates could also include JUCO transfer Jordan Cooke, sophomore Mikey Zele and true freshman Ky McClure — but how often do you hear about a six-man quarterback battle?
The truth is ISU’s starting quarterback will likely become Hays, Thompson or Cooke. But that’s the trouble: We’re still in April, and projecting a winner now would go about as well as trying to predict Pocatello weather.
“Hunter, first of all, he’s an amazing kid,” Hawkins said. “He’s a golden boy. He works really hard. He studies the game. He really wants feedback on everything that he’s doing. And he’s a guy that you can tell it just means a lot to him, and he has inherent leadership qualities. He really does.”
“Keegan, man, that guy’s really smart,” Hawkins added. “Mechanically, he’s very sound. I think he plays on a good platform. I think you can see that he spent a lot of time away from the game of football, so he’s still coming back, and every once in a while, he’ll probably miss a throw that he knows he can make. But man, as Keegan continues to refine his consistency, he’s gonna be scary good, because mentally, he sees it. He feels it.”
Since last fall, when he returned from an LDS mission, Thompson’s name has circulated around ISU’s program so much it might have wings. He’s a tantalizing prospect, a lanky kid with physical tools to match the mental ones Hawkins mentioned. It’s tricky to quantify how much high school stardom translates to the college level, especially considering Thompson’s long layoff, but in his senior season in 2019, he torched his competition.
Read over these numbers from his senior year: 1,858 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, plus 1,364 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged nearly 300 yards of total offense per game. In Rigby’s final game of the season, a double-overtime win over Coeur d’Alene in the 5A state championship game, Thompson accounted for 411 yards and passed for six scores.
Except soon after, he left for his mission, a two-year trip to northern Virginia and Jamaica. He returned in time for the 2022 season, when he watched Tyler Vander Waal, Hays and third-stringer Sagan Gronauer quarterback the Bengals. That’s about all he did, though.
So then and now, Thompson is still finding his footing. “Like, gotta find the legs back again,” Thompson said. “You haven’t been running as much, throwing the ball. I’s a big transition, but it’s slowly starting to come back for sure.”
“For sure, the speed of the game was definitely something that is different from high school,” Thompson added. “So just being able to, you know, be a practice player last year, just being able to play against a fast defense, that was amazing for me. I needed it.”
Now Thompson is in line to compete for the starting job — which is where Hays comes in. He’ll share with Thompson tips he’s picked up over the years: You’re a little late here. Get your eyes around. “I’m always trying to tell the guys, or help them out any way I can,” Hays said. “Because I do have two years of experience, it’s good to help people.”
In all of this, the interesting part is that the Bengals’ head man has experience to draw on — recent experience, at least relatively speaking. Hawkins played his college ball from 2007-2009, which might seem like a long time ago, but how often do players get a coach who last played fewer than 15 years ago? Hawkins is 33. His players are 18-23.
Hawkins likes to joke that he tells his guys what not to do — “It’s funny that I can show myself throwing picks to guys who are still playing in the NFL, or show myself getting run over by guys that are gonna end up in the Hall of Fame,” Hawkins said — but in a serious sense, he’s trying to find the balance between teaching technique and being encouraging, between drilling footwork and talking life.
“And then a little bit of quarterback sensei,” Hawkins said, “of being able to massage and understand their personalities enough where you can maximize each quarterback’s ability by meeting them where they’re at.”
Sometimes, that means their bedroom mirror.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.