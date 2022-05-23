Over the weekend, Terry Fredrickson got a chance to meet with Braden Palmer. The Gate City Grays’ owner noticed something about his middle infielder: He looked bigger, more muscular, more fit.
Turns out, over the offseason, Palmer had added somewhere between 30 and 45 pounds in muscle.
"Wow, that’s impressive," Fredrickson remarked at the time. "You’re looking good."
"Terry, I don’t wanna lose again," Palmer answered. "I’m here for a championship."
“That got me excited when he said that,” Fredrickson said during a recent interview with the Idaho State Journal. “I’m like, man, a championship. Alright. We’re talking championships.”
Will the Grays capture one this season, their first in four years? Only time will tell. The good news for Fredrickson and the team is that the season starts with a road contest against the Hyrum Hornets on June 2 — not even two weeks away. The home opener, a doubleheader against the Providence Wolverines, is two days after that. If it feels like excitement is building, well, that’s because it is.
“I’m beyond excited,” Fredrickson said. “This is a community. I always dread the last game because my friends go away for a couple of months. Now I get to see my friends again. So I’m super excited for that. I can’t wait for some stadium food.”
For the Grays, everything is almost set for the season: The schedule, the roster, the players. Some are returning, but prepare to meet several new faces as well. Think about the locals: Palmer, a Century grad, Highland grad Jaxon Christensen, Burley grads Easton and Slayder Watterson, Pocatello grad Braden Horrocks, Blackfoot grad Candon Dahle — the list goes on.
The head honcho is also a returner: Rhys Pope, a Blackfoot graduate who managed the Grays last season, his first at the helm of the program. Last season, he says, things felt like a whirlwind. Everything seemed to happen fast. Now he’s taken a few notes on improvements he wants to make this season.
“Just having a plan for everything,” Pope said. “Having an A, B, C, D, E, F, all the way to Z plan. Because the game of baseball, man, it’s crazy. No game is the same. So just having a plan.”
The Grays’ main goal is twofold. The first is they want to be aggressive everywhere: at the plate, on the basepaths, you name it.
“I’m a huge believer in being aggressive,” Pope said.
He’ll stick with that approach — during a game last season, when Pope’s dad, Liam, stood in as an assistant coach, Liam proposed a healthy amount of bunting and Rhys pushed back vehemently — so don’t be surprised if players take off for second on a wild pitch.
Even so, there won’t be anything static about this year’s team. That’s the thing with the Grays: They’d like to win championships, which is why Palmer bulked up over the offseason, but this isn’t exactly the major leagues. Grays brass feels most thrilled when guys develop, when they graduate from their colleges. So that’s what Fredrickson and Pope hope to see this summer — players improving their two-strike approaches, their flip to second base on double plays, the zip on their fastballs and the bend on their curveballs.
That will bleed into the team’s approach on the field. Pope may not love to bunt, but he recognizes there’s a place in the game for it. He even understands that fans might feel frustrated when a player descends into a slump — “but he’s working on something,” Pope said. “So it’s just giving those guys an opportunity to swing it and do some damage.”
Which is why Pope emphasizes communication with his players. What kinds of goals do they have for the season? In the weight room? On the field?
“Just giving them a few tweaks,” Pope said. “I mean, those guys are at the level they’re at, but there’s always something to improve on. So just being in with the college coaches, the player and just trying to achieve a goal.”
But nobody on the team disagrees with this: The Grays’ intent is to win a title. They haven’t done so in four years. Last year, they came a game away from reaching the Northern Utah League playoffs. Their season ended there, without a championship.
“That always leaves a sour taste in your mouth,” Palmer said. “So I just wanted to come back and try to win one.”