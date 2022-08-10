In his first few months at Idaho State, Edgar Weiser didn’t have a job to do — at least not one of them. In January, the Bengals hired Weiser to coach special teams and tight ends, except when March rolled around and they kicked off spring ball, the team rostered exactly zero specialists. No kickers, no punters, not even a long snapper.
“We didn't do anything this spring,” Weiser said.
The truth is that ISU had only one pledge from a specialist, kicker Ian Hershey, and he was still finishing high school. So as each of the Bengals’ 14 spring practices unfolded, not once did they include a bloc for special teams work. Heck, when they couldn’t convert on third down in their spring scrimmage, they called it a turnover. Who was supposed to take the field on fourth down? Charlie Ragle?
For Weiser, that’s what has made these first two weeks of fall camp so rewarding: In the months that followed, ISU secured a series of commitments from special teams players, and they’re all on campus. Weiser likes what he’s seen out of them. After Wednesday’s practice, the team’s 10th of fall camp, he lauded their development, which might sound cliche — until you remember that not long ago, these guys had no specialists. In that way, any progress is good progress.
“We're teaching them the way we want things done here at Idaho State, and how Coach Ragle wants things done,” Weiser said. “I think we have a lot of talent at the positions and we're just getting them to gel right now, learn what they're supposed to do. And of course produce wins.”
The list of Idaho State’s specialists looks like this: Hershey, the former Highland star, is the team’s kicker. Punters include Regan Baker, a freshman from Australia, and Thomas Kopcho, a transfer from Missouri Western State. Justice Brusatto, a transfer from Reedley College in California, will handle long-snapping duties. Then there are the candidates for kick and punt returns: Sophomore receivers Shane Dailey Jr. and Benji Omayebu (who manned the position last year) and freshman wideout Chedon James.
Omayebo returned kicks and punts last season, but in one sense, Hershey might be the most ready of all. This newspaper has covered his kicking acumen like Watergate — his senior-year numbers are 19-for-23, 12 from 40-plus yards, three from 50-plus, a long of 58, a state record — but the interesting part is that he recorded lots of those makes in Holt Arena, the same place he’ll be kicking at ISU. The dome is a kicker’s paradise. Don’t expect much to change for Hershey.
The interesting part is this: Combine Hershey’s talent with the place he’s kicking and you’re asking him to set more records. He may be a freshman, but it’s tempting to ask: How does he improve? Where does he go from here?
“That's a great question,” Weiser said with a smile. “It's not the big things, because the talent’s there. It's just the little things. And Coach Ragle, he did almost 10 years as a Pac-12 special teams coordinator. So he has a lot of tricks to the trade, and just little things about footwork and consistency, and just little drills to keep him sharp.”
For his part, Hershey explained that a lot of the circumstances are similar, but there are differences between kicking at the high school and college levels. Here’s one: When he kicked field goals at Highland, a half-inch block sat between the ball and the turf. So he wasn’t kicking directly off the grass. That’s not the case in college. When the holder takes the snap — more on that position in a moment — he places the ball right on the turf.
That has forced Hershey to adjust to something new, but also because he won’t have the holder he expected to. Former Highland quarterback Jack Whitmer held snaps for Hershey at Highland, and when they signed with the Bengals back in February, they anticipated keeping the tradition alive. Except since then, Whitmer suffered an MCL injury — “so he’s out for a little while,” Hershey said.
So there’s another adjustment for Hershey to make. His special teams comrades will be making plenty themselves. The Bengals plan on making their kick returner and punt returner different players — “It’s two different skills,” Wesier said — meaning if one of Dailey, Omayebu or James wins the kick returner battle, they might still be up for the punt returner job.
If experience means anything, Omayebu may have an edge. Last season, the speedy 5-10 wideout caught two touchdowns. He also returned 14 kickoffs for 406 yards and a 99-yard touchdown that helped everyone understand one thing: The dude is fast.
It seems clear that among ISU’s specialists, Omayebu and Hershey have game sense, that intangible that you only notice when someone has it. A question mark hovers over the other specialists. For the Bengals, at least the good news is this: They have those spots filled.