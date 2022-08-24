Last week, Jerry Miller sent a wave throughout Idaho, Utah and the rest of the area: He was retiring. The man who called Idaho State sports for 24 years shared that this upcoming season, his 25th, would be his last.

The news reverberated so strongly around the area because Miller has nearly become synonymous with ISU sports. Back in the fall of 1982, when he left his gig at KSL in Salt Lake City to call Idaho State games, he was taking something of a risk. The man who previously held that role, Larry Eckenrode, had recently died from a heart attack, and Miller was starting just weeks before the beginning of football season.

