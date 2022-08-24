Last week, Jerry Miller sent a wave throughout Idaho, Utah and the rest of the area: He was retiring. The man who called Idaho State sports for 24 years shared that this upcoming season, his 25th, would be his last.
The news reverberated so strongly around the area because Miller has nearly become synonymous with ISU sports. Back in the fall of 1982, when he left his gig at KSL in Salt Lake City to call Idaho State games, he was taking something of a risk. The man who previously held that role, Larry Eckenrode, had recently died from a heart attack, and Miller was starting just weeks before the beginning of football season.
In the years that followed, though, Miller left an indelible impact on Idaho State and the Pocatello community. This fall, he’ll cover ISU football and basketball, then hang it up.
Here, Miller shares what he remembers about his time calling games and what he’ll miss about doing so.
Idaho State Journal: How did you decide this was the right time to retire?
Miller: Well, I’ve never been as old as I am till now. I remember growing up, the announcers that I used to listen to, and one of my favorites was a guy named Lindsey Nelson, who, every Thanksgiving, you could count on Lindsey Nelson announcing the Chicago Bears/Detroit Lions NFL game on TV. It was just an annual tradition, the Bears and Lions Thanksgiving Day, Lindsey Nelson. And I remember later in his career, because he did other games on TV as well, and you could tell it was time because it sounded like his dentures were gonna fall out.
And I don’t wear dentures, but I know that as I age, my pace of announcing has slowed down. Every once in a while, I’ll have a brain cramp. And I know that those things are attributable to age. I just don’t want to be that guy that people are listening to saying, man, it sounds like his teeth are gonna fall out — why is he still doing this? There are lots of young young guys or gals out there with talent. I’ve done this at ISU for so many years, and it has been the love of my life in terms of my career. I don’t want to be slogging along, doing a crappy job when somebody else could be doing a better job for the Bengals and their fans.
ISJ: I have to imagine that over 35 years, you had some type of opportunity to move on to a different station or a different school. Why stay at ISU?
Miller: Well, even when I was at KSL in Salt Lake City, Lynn Elliott, who was a sports director at CBS radio at the time, talked to me about the possibility of me taking my family and moving back east and going to work through a network. But I just had a really young family with little kids and I’ve grown up in eastern Idaho, and I wasn’t really a big city guy. And so I didn’t really pursue that with him. And then after we moved back up here to East Idaho, I had done Bengal games for 12 years.
(Year later), KSL called me and wanted me to come back and interview for a sports director job there. They said it would have put me in line to become the next announcer for BYU. Their guy, Paul James, was getting close to the end of his career. So I went back to Salt Lake and I interviewed, and they offered me the job.
The problem was, they didn’t offer me any more money than I was making here. And at the time, I had five or six kids. And I told him, I said, if that’s all you’re willing to pay, and I took the job, we’d have to live in some apartment complex in West Valley City, which isn’t a real great place to raise your kids — at least it wasn’t at the time. And they said, Well, what will it take? And I told him, and they said, well, we can’t do that. And I said, Well, I guess I’ll stay here. So apparently I wasn’t worth what I thought I should have been, which wasn’t all that much more than they offered. But so we ended up staying, and I ended up getting hired full time at ISU, which got me involved with women’s games.
ISJ: When you think about your favorite games or favorite calls at ISU, what comes to mind?
Miller: Even though we’ve lost the game, I remember way back in the early, mid 80s. We played Texas, El Paso down there in football. And I think it was the freshman year for Merrill Hoge. It was late in the game, and we were down to their 1-yard line, ready to score what likely would have been the winning touchdown. And Merrill took a handoff and jumped over the line on the left side, and he got hit in midair and the ball popped out, and UTEP recovered that ball.
We ended up losing a very close game that we should have won against the bigger school from a bigger conference. And the reason that stood out so much is because of who Merrill Hodge was. Maybe some other people would have dropped their heads and sagged their shoulders and really taken a big hit psychologically, but Merrill worked his tail end off in his career at ISU, and he had some God-given ability. But I’ll tell you, he worked hard, and I know that that fumble had to be one of the motivating factors that helped launch him into an all conference player at ISU and into the NFL.
(In another football game), we were trailing late at Boise State, and we had a kick returner named Frank Selto. And he took the kickoff and ran it all the way back for what turned out to be the winning touchdown late in the game. And trust me, to be able to beat Boise State was something that needed to be savored, and being able to beat them on their own turf was exceptionally thrilling. That was an exciting deal. I remember we had a student trainer who was back in Pocatello when she told me she was in the bathtub that afternoon listening to the game. And when Frank scored the winning touchdown, she jumped up in the air and started cheering and I just remember that was just a remarkable finish.
I remember, of course, the Globe of Death game (in 1992). I think it was the last time Boise State played us in football at Holt Arena. And after that, after that winning drive on that kick return. I’ve never seen it. I didn’t know about the play. If you’ve heard the audio, I was as bewildered as anyone else in trying to figure out what was going on. Until I saw Robert Johnson going around the left side, on the far side of the field, and across midfield into Bronco territory. Then they had a personal foul on a roughing quarterback and then a couple of plays, and we were in the endzone with a touchdown pass. And I remember looking down at the other end of the press box at Paul J. Schneider, who was the Boise State announcer, and I believe Tom Scott was his broadcast partner, and the look on their faces was unbelievable. They had just scored and it looked like they were going to wrap the game up because there was so little time left, and who would have thought if you could have been able to take that kickoff and been able to put together a winning product in such short time.”
ISJ: What will you miss most about calling ISU games?
Miller: It won’t be the travel. When I first started doing games, I loved the travel. I’ve always enjoyed bus trips, because you have the opportunity on those buses to build relationships with the players. And that’s most mostly with basketball, because with football, it’s not quite the same. Until maybe the last 10 years or so, we were usually on a bus with two people to a seat, and I’d be sitting with my broadcast partner, and we’d be going for hours and it was just like torture. But with basketball, you’ve got your own seat because there aren’t as many players, and I get to go to all the meals with them, and I can go to all the practices with them, and I’m there with them before games and after games. And I’m actually closer to them on the road than I am when we’re playing home games.
I’m not going to miss the air travel at all, but (I will miss) the time on buses, and I had some great experiences on planes with players as well.
Other thoughts from Miller…
I just wanted to give props to my wife (Rozan). When I first started doing games, it was rough on her. When I would do Jazz games, I would be gone for a weekend, all because Hot Rod Hundley was still employed as the third man on this CBS NBA game of the week on Sundays. So he would miss weekend games that the Jazz had and I would do them whether they were home or on the road or whatever, but I would only be gone for a few days.
But with ISU for football, you’re only gone for a couple of days. But for basketball, you go on a two game trip and if you’re flying, you’re gone for five days… And I remember when we first came to Pocatello when I would leave my wife at the airport, or drive away from the house, she’d be crying. And when and when I get home, she’d be barking. I come home and you know, try to be the dad all of a sudden and here’s she was — she had had to be with these kids taking care of them for five days.
I want to thank (SID) Steve Shaack and his staff, and before Steve, Frank Mercogliano, with his staff. And the amazing Glenn Alford, who was the sports information director when I first came to ISU, who really took a young guy who was green and helped him get his feet settled in the world of college athletics. I love Glenn to pieces, and all three of those guys have been amazing to work with. The only reason I ever sound like I know what I’m talking about with Bengle athletics is because of the information that those guys and their staff members have helped provide me with through the years.”
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.