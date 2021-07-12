The Big Sky Conference announced that junior quarterback Tyler Vander Waal and senior linebacker Oshea Trujillo will represent Idaho State at the Big Sky Football Kickoff.
The conference's annual media days will take place July 24-26 in Spokane, Washington.
After transferring to the Bengals from Wyoming after the 2019 season, Vander Waal had a breakout spring slate, tossing 12 touchdowns and racking up nearly 2,000 yards passing in only six games. Vander Waal was honored as the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year for his efforts, while picking up All-Big Sky Second Team laurels as well.
Entering his fifth year with the Bengals, Trujillo earned 34 tackles in a shortened 2021 spring slate while also getting involved on the offensive side of the ball with over 50 yards rushing. The linebacker racked up 64 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions in his last full season in 2019.
Idaho State will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 4, as the Bengals host North Dakota.
