Tyler Vander Waal meandered onto the Holt Arena turf, dressed out for the first time in more than two months, ready to join the Idaho State huddle, ready to call his first play since a collarbone injury derailed his season in San Diego. He closed his eyes and pointed upward. The Bengals have not had many reasons to hope this fall, but this was supposed to represent one — their starting quarterback, out for more than two months, was coming back for the last game of the season, for a crack at sending his team into the offseason with their first win over rival Idaho since last spring.

“Towards the end of the week,” ISU coach Charlie Ragle said, “he'd had a good enough week of practice that we felt like he'd probably give us, with his experience, the best chance to win.”

Soujah Gasu and Charles Ike ISU FB

Idaho State running back Soujah Gasu (left) and linebacker Charles Ike (right) celebrate a play during Saturday's game against No. 21 Idaho at Holt Arena.
Ragle Idaho game

Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle (center) takes in the action during Saturday's game against No. 21 Idaho at Holt Arena.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.