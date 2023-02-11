Idaho State dedicates two segments of practice to shooting free throws — sometimes more. The Bengals shoot them every day. They even add pressure to the situations, blasting music to simulate crowd noise and punishing shooters for misses by making them run. It’s supposed to make players feel like these matter, like something is on the line.
“We've probably had 150 practices so far this year,” ISU coach Ryan Looney said, “and free throws have been a part of every single one of them.”
The problem with practice is just that: It’s practice. There is no way to accurately replicate late-game situations, no way to put that in the brains of players, no way to spike their nerves with the pressure of situations like Saturday night’s, a 58-52 Idaho State loss to Montana State.
The Bengals (9-17, 6-7 Big Sky) can blame a million things for this loss, their third in four games: Turnovers. Ugly offense. Foul trouble. Maybe even fatigue from playing their fourth game in seven days. The problem that sticks out like an open wound is free throws. ISU made 11 of 17 in this loss. All six came in the second half. Four came in the last six minutes, and in a six-point loss, those misfires add up.
The truth is that all four of those misses came from ISU point guard Maleek Arington, a freshman starting in place of the injured Miguel Tomley, who is nursing a lower-back injury of which Looney does not know the long-term outlook. Arington made 3 of 8 from the stripe. The Bengals’ coaches like Tomley for his offense. They like Arington for his defense. On Saturday, they had no choice in the matter.
“At the end of the day, Maleek is a freshman,” Looney said. “He just played in a Division I game that was relatively big, against the defending conference champions. Hopefully this is a moment that he can learn from, grow from and be better the next time we step on the floor.”
When they do that, on the road against Portland State on Thursday, the Bengals will hope to be better in several areas. They might work on ball security right after free throws. Thanks in large part to Montana State’s ball-pressure, a full-court effort, ISU coughed up several turnovers: Seven from Brock Mackenzie, who scored 12 points. Three from Arington, who scored three points. Two apiece from Kolby Lee, AJ Burgin and Austin Smellie, the last of whom got the assignment on MSU guard RaeQuan Battle, a Big Sky MVP candidate who buried ISU in the final moments.
His two biggest shots came in the final 80 seconds. After Mackenzie bottomed a triple off a screen, trimming the Bobcats’ lead two, Battle got to his spot in the mid-range. Cash. The next time down, with just 27 seconds left, same thing. Another mid-range. That pushed Montana State’s lead to five. With ISU’s offense, which produced a 39% shooting mark, that was ballgame.
Besides, Idaho State’s team is not designed to make up deficits, at least not in crunch time. Inside of five minutes of Saturday’s game, here are the shot-clock timestamps of when the Bengals put up a shot, and what became of those possessions.
4:58 left, shot clock at 14, ISU draws off-ball foul, Daxton Carr makes both free throws
• 4:17 left, shot clock at 9, Brayden Parker misses hook shot
• 3:28 left, shot clock at 6, Arington drives and turns it over
• 2:39 left, shot clock at 11, Parker misses hook shot (Bengals retain loose ball)
• 2:21 left, shot clock at 5, Parker makes hook shot
• 1:35 left, shot clock at 17, Mackenzie makes 3-pointer
• 0:59 left, shot clock at 20, Arington fouled on drive, makes 1 of 2 free throws
• 0:22 left, shot clock off, Arington fouled on drive, makes 1 of 2 free throws
That’s a lot of time to use looking for a shot, especially when you’re down, and in all those situations, ISU faced a deficit that hovered around five.
“I mean, a lot of our offense, we try to move it around, get everyone touching the ball,” Mackenzie said, “and then get it inside, play through our posts. And credit to Brayden and Kolby. I thought they played well tonight. But yeah, that's kind of our style, kind of our offense, getting it down to that 10-second mark, getting it down into the post and just playing through our bigs.”
The other problem facing ISU in this game was foul trouble. Four players finished with four fouls: Mackenzie, Arington, Parker, Lee. “We played 14 minutes in the game with no point guard,” Looney said. “Because of it, we turned it over 18 times.”
When the clock struck 2 p.m. Saturday, Looney learned Tomley would not be able to play. He prayed that Arington, the team’s backup at the position, would not get in early foul trouble. “Unfortunately,” Looney said, “very early in the game, he did.”
All is not lost for ISU. The Bengals, 6-7 in conference play, now sit in fifth in the Big Sky standings. Around this time of year, that’s a much better position than they have found themselves in in years past. It only bothers Looney and Co. because they feel they could ascend even higher. Step one might involve hitting some free throws.
