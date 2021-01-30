Idaho State star Treyshon Malone, competing unattached, easily won the men’s long jump at the Weber State Invitational, while distance runners Mary Kate Marshall and Presley Timmons went 1-2 in the mile for the Bengals.
Malone’s long-jump mark of 7.80 meters (25’-7.25”), set on his last jump of the day, was easily better than Zach Nunis’ 7.24 for Idaho, which was good for second place. In fact, all six of Malone’s attempts were better than Nunis’ best jump.
Malone is competing unattached in the indoor season because he has no remaining indoor eligibility, although he will compete for the Bengals in the outdoor season this spring.
Other podium performances for the ISU men included Collin Dylla and D’Artaganan Kilgore finishing second and third in the 800. Zachary Montoya and Garrett Condelario finished first and third, respectively, for the Bengals in the 3,000-meter finals, although they were two of only three runners in the race.
ISU’s team of Kodee Vining, Markos Huerta, Chase Gardom and Cal Duke finished second in the 4x400 relay, Gardom was second in the triple jump and Zack Ramos was third in the shot put.
On the women’s side, Marshall and Timmons’ performance led the way for ISU. Marshall ran five minutes, 24.7 seconds to hold off her teammate and Utah’s Claire Rusovick.
ISU freshman Elizabeth Butler was second to Weber star Kate Sorenson in the 400, running about two seconds behind the reigning Big Sky Conference athlete of the week.
Kapri Orton finished third in the high jump for ISU, and Jessica Swannack took the same place in the pole vault.
Brianna VanVleet was just off the podium with a fourth-place finish in the long jump, but took third in the triple jump for the Bengals.