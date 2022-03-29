In some ways, Tuesday was a huge day for Idaho State. The Bengals kicked off spring practice, their first time on the field under new head coach Charlie Ragle. Music blared and coaches yelled and players drilled. For Ragle, who always dreamt of becoming a head coach, this was a big first step in his mission to transform a moribund program.
But in other ways, this day didn’t amount to much else for the team. ISU is still installing its playbook, still identifying the right players for the right positions, still adjusting to new practice formats and drills. It’s the first day of spring practice, after all. The Bengals didn’t wear pads. They aren’t exactly playing for conference championships in March.
If they want to get there, though, maybe things start now. Here are three observations from ISU’s first of 15 spring practices.
1. A look inside the quarterback battle
On Monday, Ragle described the ISU quarterback battle like an open competition. Tyler Vander Waal may have started last year, he said, but it’s anyone’s job. It could go to Vander Waal, to Hunter Hays or Sagan Gronauer (who split time last year after Vander Waal went down with a season-ending injury), to freshman Mikey Zele or even to Jake Sanders, a transfer from Chadron State.
Those were the quarterbacks who took reps at Tuesday’s practice. Take this all with a grain of salt — this practice took place in late March, remember? — but on one occasion, Vander Waal unleashed a downfield pass to junior receiver Demonte Horton, who hauled it in as he went to the ground.
Tyler Vander Waal zips a pass downfield to Demonte Horton pic.twitter.com/HVqoc8LMTK— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) March 29, 2022
On another occasion, Hays dropped back to pass and lasered a pass over the middle to sophomore Kaysen Isom, but senior defensive back Cam Davis came through with a nice pass breakup.
Cam Davis with a nice pass breakup pic.twitter.com/PRozzT8fin— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) March 29, 2022
But those were only two reps of the dozens the Bengals ran on Tuesday afternoon. Vander Waal looked comfortable, especially coming off shoulder surgery last fall. Gronauer and Hays delivered some nice balls. Later in practice, when the offense scrimmaged a few plays against the defense, most of the quarterbacks shuttled check-down passes to receivers and running backs.
In other words, there wasn’t much to glean from these reps. The good news for ISU is this: The quarterbacks vying for next season’s job all seem to like each other.
“If you have competition, it truly makes everyone better,” Vander Waal said. “I know it’s a cliche saying, but it really does. I’m in the back, Sagan’s getting reps or Hunter’s getting reps, and I’m trying to find my way to help those guys better — ‘OK, you threw a shallow route, and the backside was open.’ So kinda just helping these guys.
“Two sets of eyes, three sets of eyes, is better than one. So I think having multiple brains that can understand the same thing in the same room together, if we can all get there and elevate each other, I think in the quarterback room, there’s not gonna be a big drop-off.”
Here’s what Ragle said about the position battle: “From Tyler to Hunter to Sagan, those guys throw the ball pretty good. You can see that early on, Tyler has a solid command of — not necessarily offense, because it’s new — but just the field presence. He’s played in some games. He’s older, a little bit more mature. That certainly helps.”
Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal on the QB competition: “If you go in feeling entitled, then you kinda get complacent.” pic.twitter.com/LcKzS6buOt— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) March 30, 2022
2. Progress on the offensive line
When Ragle chatted with the media on Monday, he made one thing abundantly clear: The Bengals need to revamp their offensive line. Last season, ISU surrendered 39 sacks, the most in the Big Sky. That made things even harder on Hays and Gronauer, who were pressed into action with little experience. It also complicated the Bengals’ running game, which generated just 3.3 yards per carry, good for 10th in the conference.
So what did Ragle think of the offensive linemen who practiced on Tuesday? He didn’t mention any names, explaining that it’s early in the process, but he does expect to sort out something resembling a pecking order in the days to come.
The Bengals’ returning starters on the offensive line are juniors Jacob Angel and Terron Carey and senior Tyler Clemmons. Based on Tuesday’s reps, it’s also possible that 6-foot-6 freshman Jack O’Connor and 6-foot-8 freshman Owen Stewart get into the mix.
“If you go over there and spend any time watching Coach (Ryan) Payne teach, that’s exactly what he is. He’s a really good teacher,” Ragle said. “You can see that Ryan has honed his craft well. He’s an excellent teacher, and those guys are gonna get better. You can see that happening in day one.”
3. Bengals still looking to add players
One of the most interesting parts about Idaho State’s first spring practice was this: It didn’t include all the players who will be on the roster later this year. That’s because the Bengals still have several open scholarships. They’re looking to add players, but Ragle specified he’s looking for guys who can make immediate impacts this fall.
That means ISU will be looking at the junior college ranks, at the transfer portal — “shoot,” Ragle joked, “if there’s somebody at Five Corners who can help us, we’ll take them too.”
Back in February, after Ragle completed his first signing class at ISU, he mentioned the team expected to make additions at positions like offensive line, linebacker/safety and defensive line. It sounds like the Bengals are still on the hunt for those players.
“After these 15 practices,” Ragle said, “if we think, hey, we have a need at this position, this guy fits that need and he can fit the culture we’re trying to bring in here, that’s a guy that we want.”