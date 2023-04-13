Laura Bello ISU WBB

Idaho State forward Laura Bello (left) works on the block during a game last season against Idaho.

Seton Sobolewski's job just became a tad more difficult.

That's because Idaho State women's basketball head coach will have to replace three players who have entered the transfer portal, per a source with knowledge of the situation: Laura Bello, Mia Flor Martyna Kowalska and Sydney Bevington.

