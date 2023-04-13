Seton Sobolewski's job just became a tad more difficult.
That's because Idaho State women's basketball head coach will have to replace three players who have entered the transfer portal, per a source with knowledge of the situation: Laura Bello, Mia Flor Martyna Kowalska and Sydney Bevington.
For the Bengals, Bello's departure amounts to the biggest loss. A transfer from DII Newman in Kansas, Bello averaged 11.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game last season, becoming a force on the block and on the glass. In ISU's Big Sky Tournament game loss to Portland State, Bello posted 30 points and 15 rebounds, a promising sign that she might blossom into a staple in the program.
The 6-foot-3 post from the Dallas area earned all-conference honorable mention honors, helping the Bengals reach 11 wins in a taxing season mired in injuries.
But she will be moving on, as will Flor, who averaged 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in spot minutes. The 6-foot-1 forward, a Missoula native, provided some stability in the post for ISU.
In the regular season, Bevington only notched double-digit minutes once, averaging 0.5 points per game. Kowalska appeared in 12 games, averaging 0.8 points in three minutes per game.
The real problem for ISU is this: The Bengals have almost no depth at the forward spot now. The only player with meaningful experience at that spot is now Ivanna Murillo, a transfer from San Diego State who missed lots of time last year with an injury.
Idaho State now has five open scholarships. What Sobolewski and Co. do with those, well, only time will tell.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
