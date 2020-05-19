Idaho State’s student-athletes are delivering in the classroom.
Three of the Bengals’ athletics programs scored a perfect 1,000, and none suffered penalties, per the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate (APR) numbers for the 2018-19 academic year, released Tuesday.
“We are proud of our teams and student-athletes for their academic progress, and we continue to be very focused on achieving higher marks,” ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said. “As we steer programs in the direction of high performance in competition, we remain dedicated to investing in the academic life and performance of every student. When we land ourselves in the top ranks of the NCAA in APR, then we will know we are fulfilling our most critical mission well.”
ISU’s men’s tennis, women’s basketball and volleyball teams scored a perfect 1,000. The women’s basketball program recorded a school-best four-year score of 995. APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation of all student-athletes on scholarship. The required multi-year score to avoid NCAA penalties is 930.
Idaho State had five programs record multi-year scores that rank in the top five of the Big Sky Conference: men’s track and field (second), women’s basketball (second),volleyball (third), men’s cross country (fourth) and women’s track and field (fourth).