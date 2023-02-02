Editor’s note: This is part three of a series of articles on the state of Idaho State men’s basketball program by Journal guest columnist Brad Bugger. Today: Big Sky numbers tell a sad tale.
Ogden, we have a problem. The home office of the Big Sky Conference is facing the same kinds of challenges that most non-Power 5 leagues are having on the college basketball scene: Shrinking attendance, inability to schedule attractive non-conference opponents, difficulty competing with higher-regarded leagues and growing competition from other mid-major leagues.
A look at Big Sky Conference attendance figures over the past 25 years is revealing: During the 1995-1996 season, the last before Boise State and Idaho left the league, Big Sky games had an average attendance of 4,449. Those numbers have been steadily declining ever since, reaching a bottom of 1,817 per conference contest last season. (There has been a minor uptick so far this season, to 1,845).
Even schools that traditionally draw well — like Weber State, Montana and Montana State — have suffered significant attendance dips. Weber State set the league record, averaging 9,866 fans per game over 17 games for the Wildcats’ 28-3 conference championship season in 1979-80. This season, WSU is averaging 4,842 fans at the Dee Events Center, the largest and most celebrated arena in the league — with a capacity of 11,500.
Montana, whose Dahlberg Arena seats 7,800 fans and used to be considered one of the most raucous venues in the conference, is drawing 3,348 fans per contest. Montana State, the defending Big Sky champions who are now in second place in the league race, is averaging just 2,808 fans per contest at Brick Breeden Field House, capacity 8,455. And Eastern Washington — which has won 12 straight games, including a perfect 10-0 start in league play — is averaging 1,520 fans a game in Reese Court, capacity 6,000.
Not surprisingly, attendance at Idaho State’s men’s basketball has tracked with that of the league. The 1993-94 Bengal team, which tied Weber State for the regular-season title, averaged over 4,500 fans for 12 home games that season in Holt Arena.
Now playing in Reed Gym, the Bengals are averaging 1,145 through nine home games this season. Figures provided by ISU to the Journal show that season ticket sales over the past 10 years peaked at 692 for the 2006-07 season, held relatively steady over 600 through 2009-2010, then began a precipitous decline, to a 10-year low of 292 for the current season. Revenue from season tickets has fallen from a high of $102,582 in 2008-09 to $33,536 this season.
Over the past 10 years, the ISU basketball program has operated at a budget deficit ranging from about $317,000 in the 2013-2014 budget year, to $755,000 during the COVID year of 2020-21. There are a couple of caveats to those deficit numbers: They do not include ad revenues or NCAA tournament distributions that come to athletic department as a whole, and they don’t reflect the total amount of donations to the basketball program, only those that are actually transferred from the ISU Foundation. Federal COVID assistance grants in recent years means the athletic department hasn’t had to shift as much money from the foundation.
It should also be noted that about one-fourth of basketball expenses annually are actually paid back to the university as a whole to cover tuition and other scholarship expenses, including on-campus room and board for athletes.
The biggest source of revenue for the men’s basketball program, according to numbers provided by ISU to the Journal, is game guarantees generated when the Bengals go on the road to play so-called “buy games.” Game guarantees in the 2021-22 budget year totaled $385,000. By comparison, ticket sales generated just over $48,000.
The 1996 defections from the Big Sky of BSU and Idaho significantly impacted home attendance at Idaho State, where the Bengals drew 7,138 fans for the Broncos and 8,311 for the Vandals in the 1993-94 season. It’s safe to say the Broncos and Vandals were consistent draws around the league, as well.
The Big Sky effectively replaced the Vandals and BSU, which averaged more than 6,800 fans in its last season in the league, with Sacramento State, Portland State and Northern Colorado, who are averaging 669, 966 and 1,237 fans per game this season, respectively. Idaho subsequently rejoined Big Sky basketball competition in 2014, but upon its return, the program was a greatly diminished version of itself, both competitively and in fan interest.
There are a lot of what appear to be obvious factors that have contributed to the reduction in fans, both conference-wide and at Idaho State. Less-obvious is how to address those factors.
“I think you have to take into account the fact that you can watch games from home so much easier now,” said Bengal forward Austin Smellie, a Preston native who is in his fifth year in the program. “I think everybody probably knows that. The fact you can hop on your smart TV or your smart phone and pull up just about any game from anywhere is probably something that’s impacting attendance.
“What can we do to get fans there?” Smellie continued. “We gotta win games. I was really happy to see at our last home game that we had a pretty good turnout. We’re playing Weber State here Saturday, and I’m really looking forward to, and hoping to have another good turnout for that game — having it be like a rivalry game.”
There is no easy way to quantify it, but another apparent factor is demographics — the baby boomers who used to fill the lower rows at Holt Arena are aging out. Subsequent generations are not as excited about college basketball. A quarter century's time between conference titles at Idaho State exacerbates the situation.
Having an enthusiastic crowd matters, Smellie said.
“We love it when Reed Gym is rocking,” he said. “It gives us that energy, it gives us that confidence, gives us that extra motivation. We love having fans there, especially looking back at my COVID year, when we had no fans there. That was a big eye-opener. It felt like we were at practice and having a scrimmage, and it was every game. It was hard, but I think it made us appreciate having fans there.”
A small group of students, with support from the ISU athletic department, is working to restore some of the fire from the student section. Called “The Jungle,” the group includes five “spirit coordinators,” who work to fire up the student section, which is located in the bleachers under one of the baskets at Reed.
“I feel like people are willing, they want to have fun at basketball games, but you just have to show them how a little bit,” said Maclane Westbrook, a junior communications major from Oregon and one of the spirit coordinators in The Jungle. “Mostly it’s lead by example. People are a lot more willing to get up and cheer if they see other people do it first, so it’s not weird or awkward.”
The Jungle features a white board that students use to send supportive messages to the Bengals, and trash talk aimed at ISU opponents. They have also started a tradition of smashing the white board after particularly epic wins, like the 100-point beat down the Bengal women put on Idaho last year. Last week, after the Bengal men nearly blew a 28-point lead but managed to hold off Sacramento State, someone scribbled on the white board, “We want (ISU Coach) Ryan Looney to smash our white board.”
“After the game, we got the team’s attention, we ran over there and we held it out for him (Looney),” Westbrook said, “and he looked at it like he had no idea of what was going on. Which was fair. But eventually he got the message and he put a foot through it. He put a lot into that kick, so I was impressed with that.”
Zane Webb, who has been ISU Student Body president for two years, said moving the student section to floor seats behind the basket was a significant decision by ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros.
“My predecessor, Logan Schmidt, he was a huge advocate for that because the students used to be on top,” said Webb, a senior accounting and finance major from Twin Falls. “So when they moved down, it was a complete game-changer. I thought to be able to talk to the players right there, and to feel the energy as they go up for a layup — that made it so I started attending more basketball games, along with my friends.”
Another obvious consideration in Idaho State attendance decline is the venue. Reed Gym is a 1950s-era facility with limited parking, concessions and restroom facilities, bleacher seating in the upper deck and no modern accoutrements like instant replay or stat boards.
“I think it would be a great deal if we could get an instant replay board, or a nice scoreboard that has live stats on it,” Cameron Hicks, a long-time Bengal fan from Pocatello, said. “How is it that so many high schools across the state of Idaho have those and we don’t?”
Thiros said there is an effort to find funding for some improvements at Reed Gym, including potentially a video board or enhanced scoreboard. But she cautioned that every dollar that goes into temporary Reed improvements detracts from funding for the department’s longer term strategic facility goals. Those eventually include a new arena, perhaps in the next “five to ten years.” That, nearly everyone I talked to, would be a huge improvement for the basketball program.
“The facilities matter in a huge way,” said Jim Potter, star of that 1994 championship team, a former assistant at ISU under Joe O’Brien, and a local businessman. “For a high school kid to come to Pocatello, ‘Oh we’re going to play in Reed Gym,’ and maybe Reed Gym is not as good as his high school gym was… Sadly, while it’s not the most important thing, and the only thing, it is a factor for kids to come here.”
Two student leaders I spoke with, Webb and student senator Austin Robison, both acknowledge that building a new basketball arena would be a great addition to campus, and a big lift for not only the men’s basketball program, but also the women’s and the volleyball team. But neither is supportive of raising student fees to make it happen. Holt Arena — originally named the Associated Students of Idaho State (ASISU) Minidome — was built with student fees.
“We need one (a new arena),” said Robison, who represents the College of Science and Engineering in the Student Senate. “…But there are much more dire needs on campus than a new basketball court, a new football stadium, new seats in the stands. There are classrooms falling apart. The lecture center for biology is finally getting re-done — it took so long… As much as a new basketball arena sounds awesome, we are a school. I think learning needs to be a priority.”
Webb, the student body president, also largely opposes increasing student fees for a new arena. “It definitely depends on the amount,” Webb said. “If it’s a $100 fee, I think students would care a lot more than a $5 fee. To raise that kind of capital — $50 million — I can see it being a very substantial sum. So I think students would not be particularly keen to having a large fee added to their tuition.”
As a new arena remains on the back burner, Smellie hopes Bengal fans and supporters will not overlook the progress that has been made, both in facilities and level of play on the court.
“I think some of the upgrades that we’ve made to Reed Gym, the new court this year, the film room, the training room over in the strength and conditioning center, things like that are some good improvements that are helping us to get to where we need to be,” Smellie said. “…I think we’re going in the right direction. I think it’s something that’s going to take time, but I have full confidence in Coach Looney and his staff, and Pauline and everyone in the athletic department. I think we’re moving in a direction that’s going to be positive and beneficial for Idaho State athletics and men’s basketball.”
Brad Bugger has been an observing of athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years, as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
