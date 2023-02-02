Austin Smellie

Idaho State forward Austin Smellie looks to pass during a game against Portland State on Jan. 21 at Reed Gym.

 Justin Prax/ISU Athletics

Editor’s note: This is part three of a series of articles on the state of Idaho State men’s basketball program by Journal guest columnist Brad Bugger. Today: Big Sky numbers tell a sad tale.

Ogden, we have a problem. The home office of the Big Sky Conference is facing the same kinds of challenges that most non-Power 5 leagues are having on the college basketball scene: Shrinking attendance, inability to schedule attractive non-conference opponents, difficulty competing with higher-regarded leagues and growing competition from other mid-major leagues.

Ryan Looney ISU MBB

Idaho State men's basketball coach Ryan Looney signals to his team during a game against Portland State on Jan. 21 at Reed Gym.
ISU MBB bench

Idaho State players Jordan Hansen (far left), Tommy Ball (middle) and Brock Mackenzie (right) celebrate after a play during a game against Portland State on Jan. 21 at Reed Gym.
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.