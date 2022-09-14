One of the great mysteries of the universe remains: Why can’t Idaho State football have a great defense?
I posed that question to James Ward, the coordinator of the last great Bengal D, and like an Idaho trout on a hot summer’s afternoon, he wasn’t rising to that query.
“That’s a tough question,” said Ward, who was defensive coordinator under Larry Lewis for the 2002 Bengals, who were the last ISU team to lead the Big Sky in scoring defense. “I don’t know that it’s fair to all the coaching staffs for me to answer that in pertaining to Idaho State. Recruiting is hard and there’s a lot variables that go into it…”
It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since that Bengal team fought its way to a three-way tie for the Big Sky Conference title, and Ward’s defense held its opponents to an average of 17 points a game. ISU Hall of Famer Jared Allen is the name most Bengal fans remember from that team, but that defense was loaded with playmakers. The Bengals, who had eight first or second-team all-leaguers on the defense, if you count punter Eddie Johnson, had twice as many sacks (30) as touchdown passes conceded (15), and they intercepted more passes (16) as well. They held opponents to just a 28% third-down conversion rate, and gave up just 26 fourth-quarter points all season.
Ward, who left ISU after that season to coach the secondary at Colorado State, then Nevada and Ohio University, is unwilling to opine on why ISU has never been able to reach those heights in the two decades since. But he thinks back on that team as something special, and he tries to stay in touch with the coaches and players. And he is willing to reflect on what made that defense so stout.
“It was a combination of a lot of talent, and when talent and fellowship and camaraderie and brotherhood come together, it’s something special,” said Ward, who left football several years ago and is now an educational administrator in Arizona. “There was a real high level of trust on that defense, from the coaching staff down to the players. Real open lines of communication, just a real healthy environment from that standpoint, and I think that was really the driving force. We had a lot of talent, a lot of talented coaches all in synch, and focusing on one goal, and that’s kind of getting better every day. So it was a real fun experience.”
The domination started up front. Allen was, of course, a playmaking machine, racking up 10.5 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss, an interception and seven passes defended. He forced other teams to pay special attention to him rushing from the quarterback’s blind side, but he wasn’t the only star on that defensive line. Defensive tackles Mark Weivoda and Eric Boose combined for 21 tackles for a loss, and Weivoda — the Caldwell product — added 7.5 sacks, which tells you how much penetration the Bengals were getting in the middle of the line. Defensive end Mike Rose added seven TFLS and 1.5 sacks.
“I know teams would favor Jared, but when you look across that front with Weivoda, Boose, and Rose, those guys were four legitimate Division I defensive linemen,” Ward said.
The linebackers and secondary weren’t chopped liver, either. Middle linebacker Bart Brooks led the team with 100 tackles. Josh Whitworth, who came to ISU after playing safety in eight-man football for Mackay, racked up 15 TFLs, two interceptions, and seven passes defended from his outside linebacker position. UCLA transfer Audie Attar added 10 TFLS from the other outside linebacker slot.
The secondary, meanwhile, was staffed by safeties Quinton Freeman (six interceptions) and Na’ Jai Rankin (two interceptions), and cornerbacks Ernie James and Emery Beckles (three interceptions each).
“We had some talent in that secondary, and that talent in the secondary really helped allow our front seven to play,” Ward said. “And that front seven was really, really special.”
Weivoda, Allen, Whitworth, Brooks and James were named to the All-Big Sky first team, along with Johnson, who was a field position weapon as a punter (he averaged 46 yards a kick, 42 yards in net punting, and had 15 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line). Boose, a transfer from Washington State, and Attar were named second-team all-league.
“At all levels, from the front, to the linebackers to the secondary, I think there was an immense talent and a high football IQ,” Ward said. “So it was really easy to communicate, to adjust and really start to explain the ‘whys,’ because most of those guys had a high football IQ.”
“Football IQ” is probably an over-used term these days, so I asked Ward what specifically it means to him. “It means they’re able to maybe see things a lot sooner, and able to communicate what they’re seeing a lot clearer, so the coaches can make adjustments,” Ward responded.
Ward was charged with calling the defenses, but he said it was a cooperative experience with his staff all contributing to the game plan. That staff included Mark Reay, defensive line coach, Joe Lorig, linebackers, and Johnny Nansen, secondary.
“I would say my whole philosophy when I was looking at an opponent was, ‘How can I make this opponent left-handed?’” Ward said. “What are the things that they do best and how can I take those away with my different schemes — whether it was the base or a 3-4. I wanted to be able to take away their best plays to gain the advantage over the offense, and to do that in the early downs. So first and second downs were real keys to the success of our defense, and our red zone defense.”
And if they were successful on first and second down, that allowed Ward and his staff to turn the dogs loose on third down.
“I also trusted my staff enough that I was big on coaching tendencies, and I never wanted to have a real strong coaching tendency,” Ward said. “So a lot of the third-down pressure packages or different stunts was a collaborative effort from the defensive staff, and I had a great one.”
The great regret of every player, coach and fan associated with that 2002 team is that Idaho State never got the opportunity to show off all that talent in what was then known as the 1-AA playoffs. Despite tying with Montana and Montana State for the league championship, and beating the Bobcats during the season, ISU was snubbed for what was then just a 16-team playoff bracket that included both UM and MSU. A September road loss to the defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Grizzlies still sticks in Ward’s craw 20 years later.
Idaho State lost to Montana, 13-9, after settling for just three field goals on five trips to the red zone. The Grizzlies ran off the final eight minutes of the clock with a 15-play drive that ended with a kneel down on the ISU 14. Fourteen of those 15 plays were runs.
“No, I don’t have any regrets,” Ward begins. “Well, maybe a third-down stop at Montana. And an outright shot in the playoffs, because I think that team, on both sides of the ball, was national championship caliber and had enough wow factor that they should have gotten into the playoffs. That would be maybe my one regret — not getting a third-down stop when we had a number of opportunities up in Montana to really outright win the Big Sky and a ticket to the playoffs.”
Ward, now 50, left football after a painful divorce caused him to re-evaluate his life’s priorities. He’s remarried and his family includes five children. Leaving football has allowed him to spend time with that new family. But as he looks back on his coaching career, he doesn’t focus on what it required of him, but rather what it gave him.
“From a leadership standpoint, I reflect on some of the coaching wisdom I gained from all of my head coaches,” Ward said. “I’ve been very fortunate to work with some great head coaches and outstanding defensive coordinators. You think from Mike Price to Larry Lewis, to Sonny Lubick, to Chris Ault, to Frank Solich, I actually had a PhD in leadership and a lot of growth that I’m actually applying to running schools and managing personnel. There was a lot of wisdom I was able to gain from those great football minds about leadership.”
Ward still misses spending time with his players, and he hopes to host a reunion in Arizona for the players from that 2002 team. He also plans to make it to Pocatello for a game in the future. He recalls the excitement that ran through the Gate City during that 2002 season and he hopes Bengal fans haven’t forgotten what it felt like.
“I still think of the atmosphere in Pocatello then as one of the funnest atmospheres,” Ward said. “And when the dome’s rocking, man that’s what every head coach who’s at that university (should have). If Pocatello could keep that alive, they would have a greater chance for success.”
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column ideas at bpbugger@gmail.com