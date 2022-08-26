How would you characterize the current state of intercollegiate athletics, and where do you think Idaho State fits into that picture? Here is a collection of developments pertinent to those questions, and some ruminations on each:
ITEM: In his introductory speech to faculty and staff a couple of weeks ago, Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee declared, “Our fight will make our athletic teams the envy of the Big Sky Conference in every sport… because this tiger team we have at ISU, we still have a lot of fight in us.”
Reaction: My initial reaction to Satterlee’s comments was to wonder if there was something specific that he was referring to, maybe a major facility upgrade, a significant donation, a strategic plan or some other development. So I called his public affairs guy to see if he wanted to expound on them and he directed me to ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros for clarification.
“I had the same question,” Thiros laughed. “I said, ‘Kevin, do you know something I don’t?’ “
The answer was no, but rather Satterlee was simply doubling down on the university’s recent commitment to improving athletic facilities and making its coaches’ and athletes’ lives better. Oh, and eventually winning some games.
Thiros points to all the progress the program has made in the past four years – the completion of the Davis Field renovation, initiation of a significant Holt Arena remodel, an upgraded weight training center, film room, etc. All of those things have not only her stamp on them, but Satterlee’s. In Idaho, the State Board of Education puts a limit on the amount of university funding that can be spent on athletics. Satterlee has gone all in on ISU’s institutional funding for athletics.
The president also committed university funds to cover the unexpected cost of earthquake bracing that was uncovered during the early stages of the Holt renovation. And he’s allowed some of ISU’s largest donors to direct significant gifts to improving athletic facilities. (Long-time ISU supporters still remember when the school’s new basketball arena suddenly became a performing arts center during the school’s centennial fundraising campaign 20 years ago).
Satterlee does all of this at some risk. There are always faculty members who see their programs and facilities as underfunded and wonder why significant gifts are going to jocks, rather than research. And Satterlee’s open support for improving the athletic department facilities leaves him vulnerable if they remain unaccompanied by success on the field or the court.
So having a university president who supports athletics is not quite as impactful as recruiting an all-American quarterback, but one can hope the former will eventually lead to the latter.
ITEM: A group of people invested in Montana State sports announced they are starting a name, image and likeness (NIL) collective to pay MSU athletes.
Reaction: Ever since the NCAA decided it was okay for athletes to be paid by boosters, the Big Sky has been waiting for this development. Originally reported as “the second collective associated with an FCS school, after Grambling,” other collectives associated with lower-level schools have poked their heads up – including one supporting University of Montana athletes.
Idaho State does not currently have a collective created solely to funnel endorsement money to its athletes, and it may be awhile before one is formed. To be clear, such collectives cannot be affiliated with the schools, they are not supposed to funnel money as recruiting inducements (yeah, right), and while the schools and athletes might be penalized for “illegal” activities on the part of collectives, the schools have no control over them.
In short, there is nothing to keep Idaho State boosters from forming a collective, or local businesses from contacting ISU athletes about endorsing their products for a fee. But Thiros has been gently steering donors toward what she sees as other, more productive causes right now. That includes funding “full cost of attendance” – money that covers the additional costs of going to school at ISU over and above what a traditional athletic scholarship would cover (tuition, room and board). Total cost of attendance can include things like travel to and from school, childcare needs and unusual medical expenses, depending on each athlete’s individual needs. The NCAA only recently approved providing “total cost of attendance” to scholarship athletes.
Being able to offer “total cost of attendance” has helped ISU coaches in the Big Sky recruiting wars, while everybody waits for the NIL situation to stabilize. A lot of college administrators are waiting for the NCAA to set some enforcement precedents on what, exactly, the line is on legal use of inducements for recruiting purposes.
At Idaho State, some athletes have negotiated small NIL deals, typically some sort of barter arrangement where the athlete gets nutritional supplements, for example, in return for endorsing them on-line. Some student athletes who have significant followings on social media get paid to be “influencers” for various products on-line.
Thiros sees the development of NIL opportunities as a positive. The school has offered classes on taxes, marketing and creating your own “brand,” and she says a number of athletes have taken advantage of those classes. NIL certainly offers opportunities for entrepreneurial athletes to make some money, whether it be running their own sports camp, promoting a product on-line, or just selling autographs.
But in sampling various college message boards, it’s apparent there is a growing “collective” of college sports fans who are unhappy with the whole idea of paying college athletes over and above what are now six-figure scholarship commitments. Last fall, Alabama coach Nick Saban announced that is his incoming freshman quarterback Bryce Young had $900,000 in NIL commitments before he’d played a down for the Crimson Tide. While those kinds of NIL deals are still relatively rare, some fans see the major college programs becoming nothing more than a glorified minor league for the NFL, and they are disillusioned by it.
“I have no ability to affect ‘the problem,’ “ wrote one poster on the University of Idaho message board. “I do have an ability to determine how my money is spent. My Vandal bill is now exceeding 6k per year. That is enough.”
Thiros says she’s “absolutely heard” the same kinds of comments from Bengal fans. But she points out no Big Sky athletes are getting six-figures – yet. “Big Sky athletes are getting good deals, but not astronomical ones,” Thiros said. “It gives student athletes the opportunity to market themselves, build their own brand, do things like individual camps. We’ve seen them change their social media habits for the better, what they want to learn for the better. Three years ago, if we’d offered classes on taxation, marketing, personal branding, nobody would have shown up. They’re showing up now.”
But as Thiros notes, “If it gets to the point where we’re just one big collective funneling money to athletes, then we’re in trouble. But we are a long way from that.”
ITEM: Idaho State men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney announced that Ed Chang, a transfer who was most recently enrolled at the University of Missouri, has transferred to the Bengals.
Reaction: Landing Ed Chang three years ago would have been big news indeed. Rated a four-star recruit even though he sat out his senior year in high school, Chang originally committed to the University of Washington after his junior year in high school. He wound up at San Diego State, saw little playing time, transferred to Salt Lake Community College, where he averaged 8 points a game off the bench, then headed to Missouri, where he sat out last year.
Chang may yet prove that his talent matches the potential that four-star rating portended, but at the least, he’ll provide an athletic, 6-foot-8 body that will likely prove productive in the undersized Big Sky Conference.
When I interviewed Looney a couple of months ago, he pointed to the transfer portal as one of several significant changes in college basketball and noted, “you either adapt or die.” Clearly, Ryan Looney has adapted. On his team’s recent trip to Panama, Looney’s starting five all came from the transfer portal. Add Chang and reserve Daxton Carr, and seven of ISU’s 13 scholarship players are four-year transfers.
Of course, what the portal giveth, the portal can taketh away. The NCAA currently allows each player one free transfer with immediate eligibility at their next school, but there is legislation on the table to allow unlimited transfers. Looney is very high on point guard Miguel Tomley, a transfer from Santa Clara who averaged over 21 points a game on the Panama trip. If the NCAA passes the unlimited transfer rule, what is there to prevent Tomley from having an all-conference season – and moving on to a PAC-12 or Big 12 school?
In order to pay the bills, Idaho State’s men and women both have to play several “money games” each season – games against teams from higher-level conferences that pay the Bengals to come visit them. This year, that includes games at Utah and Brigham Young. In the past, the Bengals have played at just about every school in the PAC-12 and most of the Big 12, including powerhouse Kansas. Looney told me in a recent conversation he feels almost like he’s taking his players on an all-expenses paid recruiting trip when they visit these glamor schools. Most Bengals won’t generate transfer interest from the bigger schools – but the best ones might.
But losing stars is not really the biggest concern with the transfer portal right now. It’s the instability with the rest of the roster that has coaches in a tizzy. Idaho State women’s coach Seton Sobolewski lost 9 players to the portal off a two-time Big Sky Conference championship program. None of those players went to major conferences. When I ran into Sobolewski recently, we chatted about the portal and he said the big question coaches have now is, do you even bother trying to build a “program” with four- and five-year players. Rather, do you just focus on the transfer portal and build distinct teams every season. It certainly looks like Ryan Looney is taking that approach.
Thiros supports players having the freedom to look for more minutes or a better academic fit at a different school, but she believes the portal has made the lives of athletes much more complicated now, and it’s making some athletes softer.
“I remember being an athlete and it was hard, and I wasn’t always happy,” said Thiros, who played volleyball at Idaho State. “There were some things where I had to find my way through. But there are so many people in the ears of athletes, and the grass is always greener. It’s made being a student athlete even harder… It feels like the recruiting process never ends. When my daughter (who plays volleyball at Gonzaga) made her decision where she was going, the shopping was over and she could settle into a place and embrace it. It’s a different environment now. Why wouldn’t I always be looking for the next best thing?”
Some of the athletes who enter the portal find out their talents aren’t in as much demand as they hoped. Some wind up at lower-level schools, some don’t get offered at all. Meanwhile, high school athletes hoping to get offered scholarships have to compete with portal athletes for opportunities.
When I asked Sobolewski if his experience with the portal has changed his approach to building relationships with athletes, he smiled and said, “The relationship doesn’t matter. They say, ‘I love you coach but I’m going in the portal.’”
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com.