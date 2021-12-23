Charlie Ragle was an 11-year kid in Playas, New Mexico when his father called him to the breakfast table one Saturday morning.
“Son, tell me about the dinosaur,” Ragle’s father said.
Ragle was a bit perplexed, ticked off even. He wanted to spend his morning watching cartoons, not answering random questions.
“Tell me about the dinosaur,” repeated Ragle’s dad, a Vietnam veteran who later became an executive for the copper mining company, Phelps Dodge.
Finally, the youngster relented. “Dinosaurs, they’re extinct,” Ragle – now the head coach at Idaho State – responded. “What do you want?”
The older Ragle pulled his son’s face two inches from his own, the kind of intimacy where you can feel every breath, and provided the lesson from his seemingly-arbitrary request.
“And your ass will be too if, in life, you can’t learn to adapt and adjust,” he said.
Thirty-four years later, the interaction still stands out for Ragle. The metaphor still guides him – and helped steer him into hiring Taylor Mazzone as the Idaho State offensive coordinator.
“Bringing that full circle to Taylor,” Ragle told The Journal on Thursday, referencing his dad’s lesson, “that’s basically what he said in his interview to me: ‘Hey, this is the offense I believe in. These are the things I know we can teach and cultivate and win off of. But, I’m also willing to understand that I’m bringing in guys who are going to be on the staff who might not necessarily be my hires and I want to cultivate that staff, adapt and adjust to those guys so that it’s our offense and we all have a buy-in together.’
“I thought that was brilliant. That’s a guy you win with. That said more to me than the X’s and O’s piece – and he’s super sharp.”
Coming to Pocatello by way of the University of San Diego, where he was the wide receivers coach, Mazzone has spent time on the staffs of Arizona State, UCLA, Texas A&M and Arizona. At all but the San Diego stop, Mazzone worked under his father, Noel, a longtime Division I offensive coordinator.
To look at Mazzone’s resume is to notice the gaping hole missing from it: He’s never been a coordinator. His myriad stops were all in preparation to one day accept that role. In that respect, Ragle sees himself. He coached for decades before he fulfilled his long-term goal of becoming a head coach, never losing the desire but constantly waiting on someone to give him the chance.
Idaho State gave Ragle that shot. Now he’s giving Mazzone his opportunity.
“It’s that fire that burns deep in you that unless you’ve got it, you don’t understand,” Ragle said. “I saw that in him, a lot of what I feel in myself.”
To understand Mazzone’s spirit, Ragle points to two things. First off, after being under his dad’s watch for so long, jumping around from big-time program to big-time program, he ventured down to the FCS level last season and became the receivers coach at San Diego.
“You’ve got to really love ball and embrace the grind to go coach at USD having been at those places,” Ragle said. “That’s saying like, ‘I’ve got something to prove.’”
Secondly, as the hiring process wound down, Ragle reached out to set up an interview with Mazzone. The young coach asked for a good time then told Ragle he’d fly out and meet him face-to-face in Berkley, Calif. – where ISU’s head man is living until he moves to Pocatello just after the New Year.
In a profession where departures and arrivals are so often determined by dollars and cents, perhaps nothing proves a coach’s hunger for a gig more than when they’ll dip into their pockets just to interview.
“If that doesn’t say something to you about how bad a guy wants to be with you,” Ragle said, “I don’t know what else to tell you.”
Along with hiring Mazzone as offensive coordinator, Ragle also announced he retained three coaches from the previous staff – defensive line coach/recruiting coordinator Byron Hout, running backs coach/special teams coach David Fiefia and safeties coach J.B. Hall – along with director of football operations Tyson Munns.
While Ragle noted their specific roles on his staff are still undetermined, the quartet’s retention shows just how much they impressed ISU’s new coach in a short period. Specifically Hout and Fiefia, who were instrumental in the Bengals’ early signing period recruiting class, garnering praise and endorsements from ISU’s half-dozen signees.
Here’s what Ragle had to say about each on Thursday.
HOUT: “I’m just thoroughly impressed with the job he did in signing those guys on signing day, he had a heavy hand in that. We run in the same football circles … I got a lot of calls on him from guys I trust a ton: (former Montana State coach) Jeff Choate … (Cal defensive line coach) Andrew Browning … (Cal head coach) Justin Wilcox.
“I already had a bias for Byron before I got there and then I watched him work, the information he got me and the time and manner he got it to me – and the dude can coach football, I already knew that.”
FIEFIA: “He’s a guy who is well-respected by his peers. There wasn’t a person I talked to who didn’t have good things to say about him. Not just in the football world but all the people around ISU just said, ‘This is a quality human being.’ Those are the types of people you want in your program. He has great relationships in Idaho and in the Utah, Salt Lake City areas, which will be big for us.
“It’s hard to pass on a guy with those connections and is a diligent recruiter like he is. And then as fondly as everyone spoke about him, you want your program to be surrounded with those quality people.”
HALL: “When our defensive coordinator (Tim Schaffner) got on campus, we spent two to two and a half hours with J.B. and we kind of just freestyled, which isn’t easy. We were throwing a lot of different things at him. Our D-coordinator was talking a lot of schemes – eye-placement, footwork. Then I’m hitting him with recruiting (questions) and why he wants to stay. We were coming off the top rope from all different kinds of angles. He just sat back and handled everything like a pro.
“He wants to be here. I want guys who want to be here. It’s going to be easy in three years when we get this thing rolling and start winning games – it’s easy then to want to play and coach at ISU because, ‘Hey they’ve got the thing going in the right direction. They’ve turned it around.’ It’s convenient then. But it’s not so easy right now and you want guys who want to be there and have that buy-in.”
MUNNS: “You find out real quick what guys are about and he’s a doer. He’s not going to waste time. He’s going to get stuff done. And Idaho State means something to him. We need people who have that vested interest with ISU football. He oozes that.”