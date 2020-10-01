AMERICAN FALLS — No one was paying much attention to Taeson deBruijn, which doesn’t happen often on a football field. There were 33 players and four coaches at an American Falls practice last week, and nearly the whole cluster had their eyes focused on the last few reps of a junior varsity defensive drill.
deBruijn was standing on the opposite sideline, chatting with teammates until a ball fell below him. He spun it back with his left foot, flicked it in the air with his right then juggled it for a few seconds before he lost it. The pigskin fluttered away from him before it landed almost perfectly in the center of the field.
That gave him an idea.
Just a few days earlier, Dallas Cowboys’ kicker Greg Zuerlein opted against a tee for his onside kick attempt before belting the ball on its very edge, sputtering it towards the sideline just 10-yards away for a recovery that helped the Cowboys’ comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.
With most of American Falls watching action across the field, deBruijn laid the ball on its side and belted its toe. His first attempt spun too much and only went about five yards. On attempt two, though, he booted the sweet spot. The ball twisted on its belly and spun towards the right sideline, just more than 10 yards.
As you start to watch deBruijn more and more, it becomes more evident there isn’t much he can’t do.
“It’s big. We don’t have a lot of depth so there’s a few people that have to do a lot of different roles,” American Falls coach Cory Hollingsworth said. “But he’s doing a great job in every role he has.”
As a senior, he may as well be American Falls’ Renaissance Man. Though the Beavers have started the season 2-3 heading into Friday’s home game against Cole Valley, deBruijn has been electric in the thousand titles Hollingsworth thrust upon him.
As a wing in American Falls’ double-wing offense, deBruijn has carried the ball 60 times for 386 yards and five touchdowns, adding four catches for 107 yards.
As a safety, he’s tallied 28 tackles and a team-high three picks.
As a kicker, he’s nailed 4 of 5 extra points, plus his only field-goal attempt.
As a punter, he’s booted the ball five times for an average of 34 yards.
And as a returner, deBruijn has managed formidable damage taking back kickoffs, gaining nearly 250 yards on just nine tries.
“I felt like last year I was a little bit timid to play,” deBruijn said. “This year, I just knew I was ready. I was ready to go hit someone on defense. I was ready to go score touchdowns on offense.”
And, perhaps, he has COVID to thank for his new attitude.
The pandemic cleared his schedule in March, which afforded him more time to work out and bulk up. When school finally let out, deBruijn said, he was lifting weights every weekday from 9 a.m. to noon, consistency that helped him gain 15 pounds.
He entered his senior season with a 5-foot-7, 150-pound frame. He may not be trucking over people or rolling through them at that size, but the added weight helps him shake tackles when his roadrunner-like legs get churning around the edge.
“It helped so much. I got faster, stronger, just able to keep getting ahead,” deBruijn said. “As I saw myself progressing, I wanted to (keep working out), wanted to keep getting better. It made me want the season to get here faster.”
Then the Beavers started the season 0-2 with losses to Aberdeen and West Jefferson, shifting the season’s paradigm from hopeful to disappointing.
deBruijn’s game against Filer changed that. In American Falls’ first win of the season, he carried the ball 20 times for 169 yards and wo touchdowns, adding an interception on defense. Apparently, he said, the Filer defense hardly ever shifted, so American Falls kept running the same toss right play to deBruijn.
“Out of the 170 (yards) I had, probably 120 of them came on pitch right,” he said.
Added Hollingsworth: “He was always good in space. But we’re running a double-wing (offense) so he had to learn to run it inside and hide behind some pullers. That took a little bit of learning on his part … He’s matured and he’s a lot more steady and consistent than he was in the past.”
In a way, his weight room consistency translated to the gridiron. He had worked out before COVID, even taking Hollingsworth’s weights class at American Falls, but one of his main bulking methods only came during his time working.
He got a job for someone’s local business installing underground sprinklers. It was a lot, deBrujin said. There was a pipe puller that he yanked underground. Then he dug the pipe out and screwed on the sprinkler head. It was days full of unrolling and chucking around pipe, working his muscles ad nauseam.
It also led to him becoming a Renaissance Man around his house.
“My parents were redoing their bathroom and I was helping my dad with the plumbing,” deBruijn said. “I was like, ‘This is just like sprinklers. I can do this.”
Whether in plumbing or in football, there’s not much he can’t do.
“He’s definitely earned the season he’s having,” Hollingsworth said. “Now we just want to finish it up correctly.”