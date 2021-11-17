After a thrilling three-overtime victory over Meridian last Friday, Rigby advanced to the 5A state title game – which may as well be the Eastern Idaho Bowl as District 5-6 foes Rigby and Highland will clash in the biggest game of the season.
The Trojans and Rams met earlier in the year and Rigby played a near-flawless game en route to a 44-21 win over Highland and the conference title.
Heading into Friday's championship game at Holt Arena, though, both teams have changed. So let's take a look at the Rams' opponent.
WHAT DOES RIGBY NEED TO DO TO WIN?
1. Generate pressure up front.
The Trojans rarely have trouble in this department — linemen like Nic Fangupo and Damien Walker have really wrecked backfields this season — but that will be particularly important on Friday.
Cornerback Zxaeb Falevai and linebacker Logan Fredericksen have recently returned to game action following fairly serious injuries, so because they aren't playing at 100%, the onus will be on the Rigby defensive line to cause havoc in the backfield. That way, playmakers like Falevai and Fredericksen don't have to make more plays than they have to.
2. Establish a consistent ground attack.
"Easy" probably isn't the right word for this, state championship game and all, but that's the way Rigby made it look in these teams' previous meeting. In that game, a 44-21 Rigby win back on Oct. 15, the Trojans gashed the Rams for 392 rushing yards, which came out to a staggering 11.5 yards per carry.
Running back Zheik Falevai registered 180 rushing yards and quarterback Tiger Adolpho added 162, which was pretty stunning considering the opponent. The Trojans have settled on a starting offensive line, which includes BYU commit Talin Togiai, and that bears particular importance ahead of this title game: Can Rigby control the line of scrimmage, at least on offense? If so, the Trojans will like their chances, especially because star receiver Taylor Freeman is out for the year with an arm injury.
3. Create a turnover or two.
The thing about defending Highland's offensive attack is this: Even if you force a fourth down at, say, the 35, you haven't done your job — not entirely at least. That's because the Rams employ star kicker Ian Hershey, who has connected from as far as 58 yards out, a state record. Hershey is a real, game-changing weapon. He's proved it this postseason alone, using a walk-off 40-yard field goal to lift Highland into this title game.
So the Trojans can't be content with third-down stops. If they're backed up into their own territory, odds are Hershey is in range, so they'll likely need to force turnovers to keep Highland off the board. They created two in the teams' regular-season clash, which is a big reason why the Rams managed just 21 points.
THREE RIGBY PLAYERS TO WATCH
1. QB Tiger Adolpho
This pick might seem obvious, and it is, but not for all the same reasons that applied this season. For one, Adolpho has become a key cog in his team's rushing game, including when Rigby and Highland met earlier this season, when he ripped off touchdown runs of 45 and 80 (!) yards. Even more important, in the Trojans' playoff opener against Capital earlier this month, Adolpho lost his favorite target in Taylor Freeman, who broke his arm.
Adolpho and Rigby found ways to mitigate the loss in a triple-overtime win over Meridian last week, which may provide a look into the Trojans' receiving reinforcements: tight end Con Dansie caught eight passes for 91 yards, Sam Kunz hauled in four for 44 yards and Coleman Lords snagged three for 26 yards. If Adolpho can become a force on the ground and connect with receivers not named Freeman, Rigby will be off to a strong start.
2. DB Trevon Talbot
One of Rigby's most experienced defenders is also one of its most important. In the Trojans' win over Meridian last week, the senior tallied a team-best four tackles. Against Capital, he posted two, including one for loss. Talbot also snagged an interception in Rigby's win over Highland earlier this season. So he's a playmaker, to be sure, but he's also quick to recognize routes and rushes, which becomes all the more critical against the Rams, especially considering a couple Trojan defenders won't be playing at 100% health.
3. TE Con Dansie
With Freeman out, Dansie becomes one of Rigby's top receiving options. In all reality, that might not end up mattering a ton — Rigby racked up almost 400 rushing yards the last time these teams met, remember? — but if the Rams find ways to slow the Trojans' ground game, Dansie will be a real weapon on offense. At times this season, Adolpho has used sneaky shovel passes to find Dansie. At others, he's hit Dansie down field for huge gains. Either way, even as a blocker, Dansie may well feature prominently in Friday's game.