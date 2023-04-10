If you wanted to know where a Big Sky Conference basketball coaching position ranks on the ladder of Division I jobs, Montana State’s Danny Sprinkle gave us all a pretty good tutorial last week.
Sprinkle, who played for the Bobcats, served as an assistant on the MSU staff, and then led his alma mater to two Big Sky Conference tournament championships the last two seasons, accepted the head coaching job at Utah State last week. There was a time when all of those ties to his alma mater might have prevented Sprinkle from considering a move down to the Cache Valley, but that was a long time ago.
Money talks, and in this case, it screams. The separation in resources between a Mountain West school like Utah State and a Big Sky Conference outpost like Montana State has grown so dramatically that once Utah State offered Sprinkle the job, it was a no-brainer that he was gone.
According to the Bozeman Chronicle, Sprinkle’s base salary as coach of the Bobcats was $185,000 per year. With incentive bonuses available, it’s likely he was making something over $200,000 these last two seasons, when MSU won over 20 games each season.
Contrast that with what Utah State brought to the table: A $900,000 base salary, with a guaranteed increase of $25,000 per season. That means Sprinkle is going to hit the $1 million mark in base salary alone by year four of his five-year contract. That does not include any performance incentives or bonuses that are, no doubt, included in his contract.
Needless to say, with minimal investment acumen, Sprinkle, 46, is set up for life financially by simply serving out the five years of his Utah State contract.
Montana State is one of the most powerful athletic departments in the Big Sky Conference. The Bobcats football program played in the FCS national championship football game last fall, and has become a perennial Big Sky contender. Their women’s basketball program has won 84 games over the past four seasons, including two regular season titles or co-titles and a conference tournament championship. And Sprinkle finished his four-year tenure as men’s coach with a 65 percent winning percentage and two trips to the NCAA tournament.
But MSU couldn’t compete with Utah State as far as Sprinkle’s contract terms are concerned. Nor could they compete as far as the assistant coaches’ salaries. According to the Chronicle, MSU was paying its three assistants a combined $252,000 this past season. Utah State offered Sprinkle a pool of $530,000 for his three assistants, as well as an additional $150,000 for operations and administrative assistants.
Utah State also offers Sprinkle a launch pad to continue his propulsion up the coaching ladder. He replaces Aggie coach Ryan Odom, who was hired away by Virginia Commonwealth. The VCU job opened up when Rams coach Mike Rhoades was hired away by Penn State to replace Micah Shrewsberry – who was poached from the Nittany Lions by Notre Dame. For context, Shrewsberry signed a reported 7-year contract for $4 million per year with Notre Dame.
So the Notre Dame job is worth four times what the Utah State job is paying Sprinkle, and Utah State is paying Sprinkle almost five times what he was making at Montana State. It is true that both Montana State and Notre Dame are playing Division I basketball. Any other resemblance between the two is pure coincidence.
Idaho, Newlee part ways
The University of Idaho and its head women’s basketball coach, Jon Newlee, have parted company. Newlee, who has coached the Vandal women since departing from Idaho State after the 2008 season, will be paid $300,000 to go away. It is no secret that he and Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik were not on the best of terms.
Newlee, 64, got a contract extension following the 2021 season, which was triggered by a clause in his contract that called for an automatic extension for every season Newlee recorded at last 16 Division I wins. Idaho went 17-7 that season, extending his contract out to June 30, 2025.
Newlee made it clear via Twitter that he wasn’t done coaching. “I’m excited about finding the next university where I may have a transformational impact on the lives of young women,” he tweeted. “I have a passion for coaching and am just as motivated today as the day I began my career over 370 victories ago.”
Gawlik, meanwhile, begins her second coaching search of the spring. She is using the same search firm that helped her hire Seattle University assistant Alex Pribble as the new Vandal men’s coach a couple of weeks ago.
Newlee leaves his post as the all-time leader in wins at Idaho, with a 257-213 record, including a 167-96 mark in conference play. He was named the Big Sky Conference coach of the year in 2019, and was Western Athletic Conference coach of the year in 2009 and 2014, when the Vandals were in that conference.
The Vandals have struggled a bit in the last two seasons, compiling a record of 27-35, including 13-17 the past season. Unless she chooses to transfer, the new coach will inherit Beyonce Bea, a first-team all-conference performer, and the ability to recruit to the recently opened Idaho Central Credit Union Arena on campus.
Idaho joins Weber State and Sacramento State as Big Sky Conference schools looking for new women’s basketball coaches this off season.
Player comings and goings
• ISU forward Mia Flor, who played backup forward as a redshirt freshman for Idaho State last season, entered the transfer portal. She joins Bengal guard Carsyn Boswell, who announced her departure earlier this spring.
• Steele Venters, the All-Big Sky Conference guard from Eastern Washington, announced he is departing for Gonzaga.
• Sacramento State guard Katie Peneueta joined Hornet center Isnelle Natabou in the portal after Sac State women’s coach Mark Campbell took a job at Texas Christian University.
• Josh Bannan, Montana’s 6-10 all-conference center, announced he is leaving Missoula to begin his professional career in his native Australia.
• Nigel Burris, Idaho’s 6-7 forward who was named Big Sky Conference freshman of the year last season, is in the transfer portal.
• Carson Basham, a 6-10 center from Pepperdine, is transferring to Northern Arizona.
• Jackson Grant, a 6-10 center from Washington, is transferring to Montana State.
