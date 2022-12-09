Idaho State is closing in on hiring its next head coach.
ISU’s coaching search includes two finalists, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation: UC Davis offensive coordinator Cody Hawkins and Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum.
Other candidates could be in the mix, per sources, but Hawkins and Barnum appear to be serious candidates.
The news comes nearly two weeks after former ISU head coach Charlie Ragle, who was hired around this time last year, resigned from the position to take an assistant coaching job at Arizona State.
Under the watch of Hawkins, a Boise native who spent five seasons with the Aggies’ program and the last three as offensive coordinator, UC Davis made the FCS playoffs quarterfinals in 2018 and the second round in 2021. This season, the Aggies went 6-5, rolling out an offense that scored 36 points per game — good for fifth in the Big Sky.
Since Hawkins took over the Aggies’ offense, they have produced offenses that ranked as follows in the conference: Second, sixth, fifth.
Before he joined UC Davis’ program, Hawkins was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Los Angeles Valley College, helping lead the team to its best record in school history (11-0), plus a conference and state championship. Under Hawkins’ tutelage, the club averaged 43.3 points per game, and several players landed Division I offers.
Hawkins’ connection to Idaho, though, will likely resonate more around ISU’s campus.
In high school, Hawkins starred for Bishop Kelly, leading the Knights to back-to-back undefeated state championship seasons. He was named the 2005 Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year. He soon fielded offers from Colorado, Boise State, BYU, Oregon and Louisiana-Lafayette. Hawkins’ father, Dan, was then the Broncos’ head coach, so Hawkins chose BSU. But when Dan became Colorado’s head coach, Cody followed him there.
Meanwhile, in Barnum, who coached at Idaho State from 1998-2006, the Bengals would get something they lacked in their previous two head men: A coach with previous head coaching experience. Barnum has been Portland State’s head coach since 2015, accumulating a 30-50 record, with an FCS playoff appearance in his first season. He didn’t build a fantastic track record, namely his winless 2017 season, but he did follow that with seasons of four and five wins, respectively.
More importantly: Barnum has Idaho State connections, and he really likes athletic director Pauline Thiros. He coached ISU’s offensive and defensive lines in 1998 and 1999, respectively, before becoming defensive coordinator for the 2000 season and offensive coordinator from 2001-2006. That means he coached ISU’s offense in 2002 — the year the Bengals won the Big Sky.
When this newspaper interviewed Barnum back in July, at the Big Sky kickoff event in Spokane, he had this to say about his perception of ISU’s program:
"Well, you’re asking the sugarcoat guy because I love the place. My kids were born there. I mean, I coached there for a long time. I’m an Idaho State fan. When Charlie (Ragle) got the job, I was happy for him. I know Dirk (Koetter). I know Pauline. She was there when I was there. I’m an Idaho State fan.
“You know, people probably love (Thiros) or hate her, but Pauline is (freaking) smart. Pauline is one of the smartest (freaking) people I know. So with her guidance, she knows what’s going on and what she needs to do. She made a great decision — she didn’t hire me.”
(2) comments
Big mistake..... again. Look for the remainder of ISU fans to hit the exits if they don't hire the right guy this time. Bruce Barnum is a great guy who coached here before but he's likely to post a similar record here as he has in Portland. Cody Hawkins will be gone the first year he wins more than he loses. We've been down this hole before. If Jordan does this she is not the AD I though she was. We've got a coach right here in town who has a proven record and he wants the job. Hire him!
Should have been Theros.... If Paulene Theros does this she is not the AD I thought she was.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.