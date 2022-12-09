holt arena

Holt Arena at Idaho State University in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Idaho State is closing in on hiring its next head coach.

ISU’s coaching search includes two finalists, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation: UC Davis offensive coordinator Cody Hawkins and Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum.

resize (4).jpeg

UC Davis offensive coordinator Cody Hawkins.
resize (3).jpeg

Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal.

(2) comments

Mike Mathews

Big mistake..... again. Look for the remainder of ISU fans to hit the exits if they don't hire the right guy this time. Bruce Barnum is a great guy who coached here before but he's likely to post a similar record here as he has in Portland. Cody Hawkins will be gone the first year he wins more than he loses. We've been down this hole before. If Jordan does this she is not the AD I though she was. We've got a coach right here in town who has a proven record and he wants the job. Hire him!

Report
Mike Mathews

Should have been Theros.... If Paulene Theros does this she is not the AD I thought she was.

Report

