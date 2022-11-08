I know you’ll find this hard to believe, but I occasionally write stupid stuff. How about this gem from a column last month about the Utah Jazz?
“This Jazz team is not going to be good, no matter who emerges from the cache of young players they’ve acquired in the off-season.”
This was part of my pitch that the Jazz trade Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley, the only two veterans left after their off-season roster blow-up. Go all in for the No. 1 pick in the draft, I urged, and get the best odds you can to land Victor Wembanyama, the 7-4 French prodigy who some have called “the best prospect ever.”
Well, for some reason the Jazz front office didn’t listen to my advice. Instead, they’re starting Clarkson and Conley on the team that currently has the best record in the NBA’s Western Conference. And here I am, with no ability to watch one of the most prolific offenses in the league because I cancelled my cable sports package.
Hum. Good thing I went all in on NASDAQ stocks this past summer.
Well, it still remains to be seen if this explosive, young Jazz team can make the playoffs – and actually win a series or two, which became the real issue with the old Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert version of the Jazz. But I will have to admit that Jazz President Danny Ainge apparently knew just a little bit more about building a successful NBA franchise than me.
I re-started my column-writing career for the Journal last summer. How have some of my other observations aged over time? Let’s take a look:
--Before the Idaho State football season started, I warned Bengal fans that just because they had a new coach, they weren’t guaranteed new results. Talent, I pointed out, is a lot more important in the long run, and a preliminary review of the Bengal roster showed a lack of proven talent.
After a 1-8 start to the season, I’d say that assessment has, unfortunately, stood the test of time. The Bengals have put some productive players on the field this season, most notably receiver Xavier Guillory, linebacker Charles Ike, and defensive back Josh Alford. They actually start mostly underclassmen on defense, and if they can keep the best young players from hitting the transfer portal, they have the foundation for a decent D next season.
But I think this observation from last summer has been largely prophetic: “Whoever Ragle and staff select to be the starting quarterback, there will have to be considerable improvement if Idaho State is going to be consistently competitive this season.”
Tyler Vander Waal went down with another broken collarbone in the second game of the season, Hunter Hays has struggled as his replacement and suffered injuries of his own, and third-stringer Sagan Gronauer doesn’t appear to be a long-term answer. Hays has taken the vast majority of the snaps this year, and he’s ranked 11th in a ten-team league in passing efficiency.
Let’s make one thing clear: to be competitive in the Big Sky, you must score – a lot. The top six teams in the conference – those who are still in the running for a playoff spot – are all averaging at least 35 points a game. Idaho State , meanwhile, is last in the league at 15 points a contest. It all starts at quarterback. Bengal Coach Charlie Ragle has said on more than one occasion he believes Hays can be a productive quarterback in the Big Sky. Deciding if that’s still the case will be the most important decision Ragle and staff will make in the off-season.
--After the deflating loss to Central Arkansas started some alarm bells among Bengal boosters, I asked the question, “When can – when should – we expect Ragle to start winning? It’s probably not going to be this season.”
I noted ISU had winnable games at home with Cal Poly (which they won), and Northern Arizona (another deflating loss), but it was highly unlikely the Bengals were going to win more than a couple of games in Ragle’s initial season. With two games left – at nationally-ranked Weber State, and home to nationally-ranked Idaho, I’d say that’s a safe assessment as well.
Unfortunately, as the season has progressed, not only have the Bengals not come close to adding to their single victory, they have regressed, especially on offense. In the second half of the Cal-Davis game Saturday, the Bengals produced a grand total of 23 yards and one first down.
Ragle has already made it abundantly, and rather clumsily, clear that he’s going to give the roster a thorough house cleaning in the post-season. He also will have to assess if this coaching staff gives him what he needs to significantly raise the talent and performance level of this program. Ragle may have a five-year contract, but this upcoming offseason may be the most important of his ISU tenure, however long that lasts. He is facing critical decisions.
--As practice began for the ISU women’s basketball team back in September, I sat down with Callie Bourne, one of only two significant returners from the two-time defending Big Sky Conference champions. Bourne told me she was looking forward to returning to the point guard position she played as a freshman at ISU.
“I feel more comfortable at the position,” Bourne said. “I think that helps the team and gets them more organized with the new group.”
Bourne looked pretty rusty at the point, however, during ISU’s exhibition win over Black Hills State last week. She hit just 4 of 15 shots and made seven turnovers. But on Monday night, she exhibited the kind of leadership and productivity this young team will need from her if they’re going to be consistently competitive in the Big Sky. In the 62-42 win over Division II Westminster, Bourne had 14 points, 4 assists, and 7 rebounds, and hit a couple of treys. Small sample size against a lower division team, but a significant improvement from last week.
And that’s what it’s all about for this young Bengal team – week-by-week improvement.
--Earlier this fall, I interviewed new Idaho State volleyball coach Sean Carter and his wife – and assistant coach – Chelsea Scott. That column focused on a husband-and-wife coaching team, but it also included this observation from Carter about the timing of his late-spring hiring: “Our athletes have been dealt a crummy hand, to be honest. But we don’t get to make any excuses… so let’s use this as motivation and urgency. We gotta nail it today, so we can keep moving on and keep moving.”
Carter, Scott and assistant Haylie Keck have so far made the most of their compressed time together with this Bengal volleyball team. The Bengals are 13-12, already nearly doubling last year’s 7-win season, riding a three-game winning streak. They’re 5-7 in league play, which puts them in seventh place with an excellent opportunity at making the eight-team post-season tournament with one weekend to go in the regular season.
Included in those five conference wins are victories over first-place Northern Colorado and second-place Weber State. The win over Weber State in Ogden was ISU’s first over its northern Utah rival since 2018, snapping an eight-game losing streak.
The new Bengal coaching staff has certainly interjected new life into a once-proud volleyball program that had fallen on hard times recently. But seventh-place in a ten-team league is not the ultimate goal of the ultra-competitive Carter. Wins over the top teams in the league give us a peak at the potential for this program. We’ll see where they go from here.
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeast Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com.
