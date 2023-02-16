Building a college golf program in the northern Rocky Mountains is challenging. Take Todd Loveland’s first experience shepherding Idaho State’s women’s golf team, which traveled to a town called Washington, Utah to play in a tournament earlier this week.
“We kind of got all four seasons wrapped into three days,” said Loveland, who was named ISU’s first permanent, on-campus golf coach last October. “We got down there and it’s 65 degrees and sunny. Our practice round was beautiful, the first round was really nice and then it got windy on the second round. By the third day… it progressively got worse to the point where snowfall made it so we couldn’t finish the round.”The tournament was truncated to just two rounds, Idaho State finished ninth out of nine teams, and then the Bengals had to deal with closed highways and treacherous driving conditions on the way back to Pocatello.
“It’s hard to play in this part of the country at this time of year,” Loveland said, “and you kind of have to take some chances. We were lucky to get a couple of good days of golf in, because we don’t get an opportunity to play on the grass as much as other teams do.”
Loveland, a Boise native, understands the vagaries of spring golf in the Rockies. He played golf at Borah High School and at St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa, graduated from Gonzaga Law School, then worked in the private sector in Boise for several years. He could never get rid of the golf itch, though, and became a PGA Professional, working as assistant pro at the Lakeview Golf Club in Meridian, and coaching Bishop Kelly’s high school team to back-to-back state championships.
Loveland replaced Dallen Atkins, who coached the team while serving as head pro at the Pocatello Golf and Country Club. Atkins coached the Bengals from 2017 through 2022.
Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros said elevating the golf coaching position to full-time is part of a broader strategy to increase coaching resources throughout the athletic department.
“As part of our initiative to ensure we are achieving equity across all sports and student-athletes, we have been working to increase coaching resources,” Thiros said. “We were able to move both tennis programs to full-time head coaches, as well as add assistants in football, volleyball and softball. Elevating the head women’s golf coach to a full-time position is a continuation of that effort. We will also add an assistant coach to soccer this fall.”
Loveland said his experience in building a junior golf program and coaching the Bishop Kelly teams made the ISU opening appealing.
“I really enjoyed working with those players and I thought this would be a really good opportunity to work with some high caliber players,” he said, “and I’ve loved it so far.”
Loveland and I met in a small room located near the indoor tennis courts at Reed Gym – it’s “golf central” for the ISU program right now. Inside is some plastic grass that serves as a practice putting green, and a simulator that allows ISU players to hone their swings during these long Pocatello winter days.
“We moved in here last year,” Loveland said. “Right now we have one simulator and we’re in plans to get a second simulator. This gives us an opportunity to work out indoors, which is paramount in this climate. One of our goals is making this training space as nice as possible for our players.”
Loveland says building a successful golf program in a relatively inhospitable environment requires players who are dedicated to improving their games.
“I think you have to find players that have a strong individual work ethic,” he said, “because we spend so much time indoors and outdoor time is limited. So you look for players that want to get better and prioritize golf in life. Golf is such an individual sport that you’re kind of responsible for your own successes and failures, so how we work in the winter really affects how we perform in the spring…”
The Bengals have a relatively experienced team this year, featuring a graduate student, three seniors and a junior. Loveland says they all have technically good swing mechanics, and he’s more focused on honing their mental approach to the game.
“We’ve been working really hard staying in the moment,” Loveland said, “not thinking about what you’ve done, not thinking about what you need to do, but thinking about what you’re doing.”
The Bengals’ top players are Alexa Wilson, a senior from Nibley, Utah, who is ISU’s all-time leader in stroke average; Tyler Erickson, a graduate student from Soda Springs; and Lindsey Lloyd, a junior from Grace. Wilson has a COVID season remaining and Loveland expects both she and Lloyd to return next year.
The rest of the roster includes Jenny Ensign, a senior from Kaysville, Utah; Kyla Hoster, a senior from Sandy, Utah; Lauren Parish, a freshman from Meridian; and Ainsley Snyder, a junior from Gilbert, Ariz.
In their first tournament of the season earlier this week, the Bengals shot rounds of 321 and 331, a combined 76 over par. Wilson, dealing with some injury issues, played as an individual and her combined 159 score wasn’t included in the Bengals’ team scores. Lloyd had the best combined score for ISU at 157, followed by Snyder at 158.
“I would really love for us to try to shoot about a 300 average per round,” Loveland said. “Last year, we were around 312 to 315. Just getting it down to two or three shots per player, per round would allow us to do that. That would put us in the mid- to upper-portion of the Big Sky Conference, and I think that would be a really good place for us right now.”
Loveland believes in recruiting players who are used to cold weather conditions, and he demonstrated that with his first signing class, which includes Emry Gibbs and Margaret Smock from Boise, Hailey Cole from Idaho Falls and Lauren Aasand from Pocatello’s Century High School. Gibbs and Smock were Idaho state champions, and Cole and Assand had top five finishes in the state championships.
“I think when you bring in players that are used to the weather, it’s not a big shock to them when they get here,” Loveland said. “They (the new recruits) are really good players, they’re great students and they’re excited to come here, which made a good match for us.”
The Bengals play their next tournament in Dallas, then head to Arizona for two more before finishing with the Big Sky conference championships in Scottsdale, Ariz., from April 17-19. ISU fans won’t have a chance to watch the Bengals play locally, but Loveland hopes Bengal fans will continue to be supportive of the program and the athletes, who posted a combined 3.81 GPA last fall.
“I know the team really loves support on social media,” he said. “So if you see a post, let them know you’re thinking of them. They read that and appreciate the support, and feel the love.”
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years, as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com
