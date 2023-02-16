ISU golf coach

Idaho State golf coach Todd Loveland next to the team's golf simulator at Reed Gym.

 Brad Bugger

Building a college golf program in the northern Rocky Mountains is challenging. Take Todd Loveland’s first experience shepherding Idaho State’s women’s golf team, which traveled to a town called Washington, Utah to play in a tournament earlier this week.

“We kind of got all four seasons wrapped into three days,” said Loveland, who was named ISU’s first permanent, on-campus golf coach last October. “We got down there and it’s 65 degrees and sunny. Our practice round was beautiful, the first round was really nice and then it got windy on the second round. By the third day… it progressively got worse to the point where snowfall made it so we couldn’t finish the round.”The tournament was truncated to just two rounds, Idaho State finished ninth out of nine teams, and then the Bengals had to deal with closed highways and treacherous driving conditions on the way back to Pocatello.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.