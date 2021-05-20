Six Idaho State athletes qualified for the NCAA West Regionals, which will be held starting May 26 in College Station, Texas.
The list of declared athletes for regionals was released Thursday by the NCAA.
To qualify, an athlete must have one of the top 48 marks or times in their event among athletes in their region.
The top 12 finishers at regionals will advance to NCAA nationals, which will be held June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
All-around star Treyshon Malone had the best regional qualifying mark among ISU athletes, with his mark of 7.90 meters ninth in the West Region so far this year.
Among non-Power 5 athletes in the region, it’s second, behind Carter Shell of Arkansas State at 7.96.
Malone didn’t participate in any events at the Big Sky Conference championships last weekend as he nurses an injury, but does expect to jump at regionals.
The Bengals also had two regional qualifiers in the men’s high jump, with Adam Elorrieta qualifying 26th and Owen Mitchell 32nd.
Football star Tanner Conner qualified 42nd in the 110 hurdles despite participating in just two meets all season.
Just over a month after wrapping up a first-team all-Big Sky gridiron season for the Bengals, he ran 14.07 seconds at the conference championships, enough to clinch his spot at regionals.
Hammer thrower Leo Finsterbusch was the final men’s qualifier for the Bengals, as his top mark of 61.06 meters was just enough for him to grab the 47th spot out of 48.
Anna Gardom’s mark of 48.02 meters in the javelin was enough for her to be ISU’s only woman qualifier. She’s 36th heading into regionals.