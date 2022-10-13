When Lindsey (Reed) Ahumada was playing basketball at Idaho State from 2010-2014, she’d look around the gym before games and find that one familiar face she knew would be there. It was her Great Aunt Gene Newsome, in her 90s at the time, and pretty much guaranteed to be in the same spot in the floor seats of Reed Gym for every Bengal game.
“…I was just sitting here remembering how happy she was,” Ahumada said of her great aunt. “Just coming to my games, she just brought energy and here she was, probably the oldest lady in the stands, but she just had that big smile on her face, and to come out and support the team it was just awesome. I just hope I can be like her and live that same life.”
Newsome passed away on Oct. 7 at the age of 102. She was 94 when Ahumada played the last game of her illustrious Bengal career. The 5-9 wing from Kingman, Ariz., finished with 1,492 points and 691 rebounds, one of just 14 ISU players to record more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.
Aunt Gene served as kind of a surrogate grandmother for Ahumada, whose own grandma, Gene’s younger sister, Joy Reed, lived in Arizona.
“I was so glad (Newsome) was able to come to my games and be there because Grandma Reed wasn’t able to come there and see a lot of them,” Ahumada said. “But it did make me feel like she was there because they’re so alike. Just like their hand gestures, and the little things they do, they were so alike.”
Family played a large role in Ahumada, who was fairly heavily recruited during her high school days, deciding to play for Seton Sobolewski at ISU. Her parents both grew up in southeastern Idaho and told her many stories about the area.
“I think it made me curious about Idaho, just hearing those stories, and that’s what made me make my final decision on where I wanted to play,” Ahumada said. “Because I wanted to go up there and experience the area where my parents grew up.”
It turned out to be a great decision for Ahumada from a basketball perspective. She was an all-Big Sky Conference first-team choice in 2013-2014, was twice named to the conference all-tournament team, and helped lead the 2012 team to Big Sky regular season and tournament championships. She played in both the NCAA and WNIT tournaments as a Bengal.
“Lindsey was the perfect combination of talent, energy, competitiveness and passion,” Sobolewski said in a press release announcing Ahumada’s selection to the ISU Women’s All-Decade Team. “A player like Lindsey doesn’t come around very often and I feel honored to be her coach.”
It was also a good decision from a community support perspective. The Bengal women’s team has an honorary grandparents program, which matches local community boosters with players to provide them a sense of family, especially for those who are away from home. Lindsey’s honorary grandfather was the late Gail Siemen, an ISU Hall of Fame basketball player and former local educator. Siemen passed away last year.
“I recently heard about Gail and was so heart-broken about that and Aunt Gene,” Ahumada said. “It’s kind of made me homesick to go up there and just be around everybody. Hearing that from Arizona, it’s been making me think a lot about ISU and my experiences that I had up there. So many great people I met while I was living up there.”
Ahumada now lives in Tempe, Ariz. with her husband, Francisco, and her two children, Lola, who turns 3 next week, and Luka, 1. She and her husband own a medical spa where Lindsey specializes in permanent make-up and Francisco in hair restoration. They also manage a state-licensed academy where they teach other aspiring technicians, and they are part-owners in a laser treatment facility.
Not surprisingly, basketball brought Lindsey and her husband together. Shortly after she moved to Tempe, she started going to the gym to find pickup basketball games. She said the men were reluctant to select her for their teams, but Francisco always picked her first for his squad.
“I was like, ‘Man, this guy is cool,’ “ Ahumada recalled. “And little did they know that I played college basketball. So when I went out there and started playing, they found out I could play a little and I gained a lot of respect. Then everybody wanted me on their team, but I thought that was really cool that he (Francisco) picked me to be on his team. We just became friends and had a little crush on each other, and that’s how that came together.”
Eight years since she played her last game for Idaho State, Ahumada’s passion for basketball remains. “I just love the sport, I’m always watching it on TV,” she said. “When I see good plays or people get excited, it gives me little glimpses of memories I had with my own teammates and I’m just excited for my kids.
“My little boy Luka, his first word was ‘ball.’ He just loves watching basketball. He’s only 1, and he just sits there and just watches it. I can tell he’s going to love it. I’m excited to live through them and support them.”
Ahumada hopes some of those genes from her great aunt get passed down to her kids. “It’s not just Aunt Gene, there’s something in that family, they’re so young at heart,” Ahumada said. “Even though Aunt Gene was (in her 90s) … when I was up there playing at ISU, she seemed way younger than that. A lot of people that age don’t even want to get out of bed and she was like, ‘I can’t miss a game.’ That kind of drive, it’s something in the blood. It just makes her special.
“She definitely had an impact on everyone’s life…” Ahumada continued. “ I definitely want to be like Aunt Gene and just live a full, happy life like she did. Be at every game and support – she did it the right way.”
While she is sad at Newsome’s passing, Ahumada is confident they will meet again in the next life. Are there basketball courts in heaven?
“Oh there’s gotta be,” Ahumada said. “There’s one in every single church, so there’s gotta be a basketball court up there in heaven.”
Brad Bugger has been observing sports in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com.
