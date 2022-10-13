When Lindsey (Reed) Ahumada was playing basketball at Idaho State from 2010-2014, she’d look around the gym before games and find that one familiar face she knew would be there. It was her Great Aunt Gene Newsome, in her 90s at the time, and pretty much guaranteed to be in the same spot in the floor seats of Reed Gym for every Bengal game.

“…I was just sitting here remembering how happy she was,” Ahumada said of her great aunt. “Just coming to my games, she just brought energy and here she was, probably the oldest lady in the stands, but she just had that big smile on her face, and to come out and support the team it was just awesome. I just hope I can be like her and live that same life.”

IMG_0238.jpg

Former Idaho State star Lindsey (Reed) Ahumada and her Great Aunt Gene Newsome celebrate the 2012 Big Sky championship.
IMG_0238.jpg

Former Idaho State star Lindsey (Reed) Ahumada and her Great Aunt Gene Newsome celebrate the 2012 Big Sky championship.
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.