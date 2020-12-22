Sometimes, spectators can gauge an outcome in about 10 seconds. Lackadaisical, sloppy efforts don’t take too long to diagnose. It’s why early indicators are so important to coaches, why they’ll expense a timeout immediately if things are going awry.
That makes what happened Tuesday that much more frustrating.
For the past few days, ever since the Idaho State Bengals steamrolled SAGU American Indian College by 67 on Friday, ISU coach Ryan Looney has looked toward Tuesday, toward his team’s Big Sky opener, toward the games that really matter.
He stressed a few things to them ad nauseam, including that Northern Colorado (4-2, 1-0) loves to drive and kick for 3-pointers. Backed by preseason all-conference guard Bodie Hume and fellow sharpshooter Matt Johnson, the Bears shot more than 40% from beyond the arc. They were lethal, Looney told them.
In other words, don’t let them get open looks.
One way to accomplish that, he said, was not letting anyone cut on the baseline — the Bears had been known to have guards sit in the corner, then drive toward the hoop and flick the ball back out when defenders collapse.
A few minutes into what became a 69-64 loss, the Bengals (3-5, 0-1) had their first test.
A Northern Colorado guard had the ball in the left corner and dribbled to his left. Idaho State guard Tarik Cool thrust his hips like he was doing Pilates to form an obtuse angle with those hips and the baseline. The ball-handler backed off and reset the play.
Looney could exhale.
The Bengals jumped ahead by 12 early and despite a feverish late push from the Bears, ISU went into halftime down only three points. Heck, the Bengals came out firing defensively in the second, jumping into the lead just over five minutes into the half.
Everything ISU did worked. Its scouting reports were being utilized. Its game plan was executed nearly to a T. It was frustrating a Northern Colorado team picked to finish third in the Big Sky preseason media poll.
“For most of it,” Looney said, “we were plenty good enough to win.”
Then, all of that shut off like a car that ran out of gas.
With about 10 minutes to play, Northern Colorado went on a 17-0 run fueled by five 3-pointers, two of which came from Hume. A seven-point Idaho State lead turned into a 10-point deficit in what felt like the snap of a finger.
“At the end of the day, our game plan was to switch every ball screen that Bodie Hume was in,” Looney said. “In the middle of the second half, for whatever reason, we stopped communicating, and on four-straight possessions, did not switch that ball screen. They got downhill on drives because of it and kicked it out for 3.
“We blew some assignments in our scouting report. We did a fantastic job for probably 38 minutes of the game.”
Looney pointed to some late-game free-throw execution he thought his team also botched. Aside from missing the front end of multiple one-and-ones, ISU also got called for a lane violation and gave up an offensive rebound on a free throw. But those were last-ditch efforts while trying to claw back into the game. There needed to be a miracle — and a lot of Bears misses — to even give the Bengals a shot to tie.
Instead, he and his players should be furious about that 17-0 run. If his newcomers needed to understand the difference between non-Division I opponents and Big Sky foes, those three or four minutes would be the perfect tutorial.
“My message was, ‘We just went on the road for the first time in a Big Sky Conference game with 13 brand-new players against a team that has a lot of returners,” Looney said, “and, at end of the day, if we would have done a better job in that stretch defensively … everyone might feel completely different right now.’”
Added center Brayden Parker: “My impression? We’re all good.”
That’s one way to look at it. Parker is the perfect example. In his first Big Sky game, he had 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds. He had the first seven points of the game and the first quartet of ISU’s points in the second half.
In other words, he didn’t look overmatched. Neither did the rest of the roster. They just had a mental lapse that doomed them — something that should be expected of young, inexperienced teams.
The thing is, Idaho State doesn’t have the talent or continuity to win games with mental lapses. It can’t come out victorious unless the game plan is flawless and the execution is even better. Rather, ISU’s margin for error in the Big Sky is slim. Tuesday proved that.
“It’s 4:30 right now,” Parker said. “I’m going to go to bed early and I’m going to make sure I watch the second half and the first half and make sure I can improve.”
The Bengals will play Northern Colorado again Wednesday in Greeley at 2 p.m.