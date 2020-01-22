For as long as Seton Sobolewski has been coaching at Idaho State, it's been a truism about women's basketball in the Big Sky Conference — watch out for the Montana road trip.
That's the journey that every team faces every year, a weekend trek to the Treasure State to face both Montana and Montana State, traditionally two of the top teams in the conference.
It's a scheduling quirk born of convenience, but it's usually a test for the other Big Sky teams, and this year is no different.
"I'll continue to say it, it's one of the toughest swings, still, in the Big Sky," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "The trip is as tough as it's ever been."
That's what Sobolewski's team will face this weekend, as the Bengals play at Montana Thursday at 7 p.m. and at Montana State Saturday at 2 p.m.
As Sobolewski pointed out post-practice on Tuesday, he's still only beaten Montana on the road once in his 12 years at Idaho State, with that lone triumph coming all the way back in 2012.
The Lady Griz aren't quite the juggernaut they were for decades under former head coach Robin Selvig, but in her fourth year, head coach Shannon Schweyen finally has a team that's both healthy and talented at the same time.
"I think when Shannon first got there, she kind of tried to stick with what they've always been doing," Sobolewski said. "Then she had a lot of injuries, and she tried to make adjustments. Now they're healthy, and I feel like they're going back to how they were with coach Selvig. A lot of the same plays, a lot of the same sets, a lot of the same concepts."
Montana, at 9-7 and 4-3 in the Big Sky Conference, is one of four Big Sky teams that has a winning record in conference play and overall.
In conference games only, the Lady Griz have the third-best scoring margin and best rebounding margin in the Big Sky.
Unlike many of the teams Idaho State has played recently — Southern Utah with Rebecca Cardenas, Northern Arizona with Khiarica Rasheed, Portland State with Tatiana Streun — Montana doesn't have one bright star on offense.
"They're so good at a lot of different things, and they're experienced," Sobolewski said. "If you do a really good job of covering one thing, they know how to counter it. They put you in a lot of situations that are tough to guard."
McKenzie Johnston leads the Lady Griz in scoring at 12.2 points per game, 15th in the conference. Emma Stockholm is 22nd with 11 points per game.
Johnston is also one of the best point guards in the conference, a steady ballhandler with craft and style who's second to NSU's Caitlin Malvar with a 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio and second to Idaho's Gina Marxen with 36.2 minutes per game.
"Johnston is really experienced," Sobolewski said. "She'll post you up, she's smart, she's a competitor."
The Lady Griz won't hurt Idaho State with 3-pointers — they've made an average rate of their 3-pointers but shoot them less often than any team in the Big Sky besides Weber State — but ISU likely doesn't want to be down late.
All seven players who play significant minutes for UM shoot at least 70% from the free-throw line, with three — Emma Stockholm, Taylor Goligoski and Jamie Pickens — at or above 85%.
Coming on the back end of ISU's trip, Montana State will be even tougher.
So far in Big Sky play, the Bobcats have the look of a juggernaut. The preseason conference favorite is 6-1 going into the weekend (10-6 overall), with its one loss coming against Idaho by one point and four double-digit wins, including a 37-point beatdown of Sacramento State and a 33-point rout of Northern Colorado.
That dominance has given the Bobcats a scoring margin of 16.9 points per game in conference play so far, more than 10 points greater than second-place Northern Arizona's.
Former North Dakota star Fallyn Freije transferred to Montana State before the season and was named the conference's preseason player of the year. The 6-foot senior is averaging 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
The Bobcats' guards are a mixture of experience and youth with senior Oliana Squires and freshman Darian White. Both can handle the ball, but White, an athletic guard from Mountain View High School near Boise, has moved Squires to the 2-guard in more lineups this year.
"Squires is really quick, can shoot the ball well off the ball screen, 3-point range, really good in transition," Sobolewski said.
Martha Kuderer is the sniper, shooting 43.8% on 3-pointers, although she doesn't take a ton of them, and Madeline Smith helps Freije on the boards.
MSU's entire starting lineup, save White, are seniors, a rare luxury in the Big Sky this year.
"The way I put it ... The whole Big Sky is a JV basketball league, because of how young everybody is," Sobolewski said. "But Montana State is the only varsity team in the league. ... With the exception, I would say, of Northern Arizona, Northern Arizona's a little bit older too. But that's kind of what I liken it to."
Despite the difficulty on the road this weekend, Idaho State needs a spark after losing three of four games.
"We have to keep progressing, and we have to stay optimistic and positive," Sobolewski said. "We're trying. We're trying really hard to stay in it, stay optimistic. ... We're battling, we're trying, but we're not there yet."