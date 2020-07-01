The Big Sky Conference will conduct its annual Football Kickoff in a virtual environment on Tuesday, July 28 and Wednesday, July 29. All 13 league head coaches and one student-athlete from each football program will participate in the two-day event, which will air on Pluto TV.
The virtual media day will begin at 10 a.m. on July 28 on Pluto TV Channel 531 with a State of the Big Sky Conference address from Commissioner Tom Wistrcill. The two-day event will include the release of the conference preseason coaches and media polls, preseason all-conference teams, and interviews with head coaches and student-athletes.
Head coach Rob Phenicie and wide receiver Tanner Conner will represent Idaho State. Fans can submit questions for the pair on social media leading up to the event by using the hashtags #AskPhenicie and #Ask Tanner.