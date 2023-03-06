When Idaho State’s indoor track and field season began in January, Bengal weight thrower Destinee Rose-Haas had some definite goals in mind – and a problem.
“It’s been a tricky year,” said Rose-Haas, a graduate student from Wisconsin, “because at the beginning of the year, I had an avulsion fracture in my knee, so they were like, ‘Oh, take a bunch of time off.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not going to do that.’ So I just kind of backed off my training.”
An avulsion fracture is when a small piece of bone, attached to a tendon or a ligament, gets pulled away from the main part of the bone.
Not that you’d notice any impact from her injury on Rose-Haas’ performance during the just-concluded indoor track season. She finished undefeated in the weight throw, won the Big Sky Conference title at the recent conference championships in Moscow, broke a 22-year-old ISU school record — and was named the top performer at the championships.
“So I guess my goals — I met them to be a conference champion and to break the school record, and get back over 20 meters,” Rose-Haas said. “So that was fun.”
Rose-Haas accomplished most of those goals with one throw — her third at the Big Sky meet, where she uncorked the 20-pound weight 20.82 meters (68 feet, 3 inches). It was the second longest throw in Big Sky Conference history, and guaranteed her a conference title.
As she was readying for the Big Sky meet, Rose-Haas put in the same kind of meticulous preparation that has made her one of the best female field performers in the Big Sky. Before the meet she wrote down her goals in her journal, her plan for warm-ups and for each throw in the competition.
“I got in the zone,” she recalled. “I pictured myself throwing in the circle with good form. Once the competition started, I tried not to overthink it and just trust myself and the process. Before my best throw, I remember thinking, ‘This is my last competition in the weight throw, and I’ve worked six years for it,’ and I think that motivated me to find the next gear to throw that far.”
When she let it go, she didn’t know how far it was going, but she felt confident it was at least going to break the 20-meter mark. “Once I saw I threw 20.82 M, I was really happy because I knew it meant I won another Big Sky title and finally got the school record,” she said. “It was also exciting that I threw it in round 3, so it took the pressure off early.”
Hillary Merkley, ISU’s head track coach, was not surprised by Rose-Haas’ performance. She sees the kind of dedication that goes into her workouts on a regular basis.
“Destinee carries herself with maturity and confidence, on and off the field,” Merkley said. “That confidence comes because she has put in the work to be successful in all aspects of her life. Nothing builds confidence more than preparation and practice. It’s great to see such a strong young woman who is going after her goals. We are lucky to have her on our team. She is modeling for younger athletes what it takes to be a Bengal.”
Rose-Haas became a Bengal after spending 4 1/2 years at the University of North Dakota. She followed her coach, Drew Jones, who came to ISU in 2021 to mentor Bengal throwers, and with a COVID year and a redshirt season, she’ll be finishing her sixth year of competition during the outdoor season this spring, where she’ll throw the discus and the hammer.
Rose-Haas played volleyball and basketball in high school, and competed in track to keep in shape for basketball. Her head track coach approached her as a sophomore about adding the discus throw to her repertoire – an idea that she initially resisted. Then he told her if she didn’t try it, she couldn’t long jump.
Her first throw, which was essentially a “power throw” with no form thrown in tennis shoes, went 103 feet. Not great — but good enough to win that meet, and convince Rose-Haas that weight throwing could be fun.
“So I worked my way through the discuss, got to college and started the weigh throw my freshman year in college,” she said. “The weight throw is a love-hate relationship. It’s heavy, it hurts, so like either you throw it, or the weight throws you. It looks like it shouldn’t be that hard, but it’s an internal and physical struggle to throw that thing. So when it goes well, it’s fun, but when it doesn’t, it’s not.”
The weight throw is essentially a heavier, indoor extension of the hammer throw, in Rose-Haas’ view. When she moves outdoors for the hammer and the discus, she expects to be the top-ranked thrower in the conference in those events, as well.
This spring will be her last in collegiate competition, but she’s not sure she wants to give up the sport just yet. While she holds bachelor’s degrees in communications and fisheries biology, and plans to get her master’s in communications this spring, Rose-Haas is considering possibly coaching and continuing to train in the weight throws to see how far she can take those disciplines. She would love to qualify for the Olympic trials.
“The last trials I wasn’t too far off, I threw 55.35 meters in the discus, which was pretty close,” she said. “But the competitive field is getting really good. So I think if I can really improve and throw maybe 57 meters this year, I would have a good chance of maybe making the trials.”
Her competitive edge and love for the outdoors comes from a family steeped in both high-level athletic competition and outdoor adventure. An only child, her dad, Tom, was a college baseball pitcher, her mom, Brenda, a multi-sport athlete in high school.
“My parents are great, they they travel to all my meets — they traveled to the indoor meet (Big Sky championships),” she said. “I come from a big hunting and fishing family, that’s where the wildlife biology came in. My uncle was in the NFL and my grandpa played football for Minnesota. My older cousins all went to play football at big schools, so I kind of got my competitive edge from them. If I wanted to play, then I had to play rough with the boys.”
If the Olympic dream doesn’t pan out, Rose-Haas hopes to marry her biology and communications degrees in a career working for a federal land agency like the Forest Service or the Bureau of Land Management, serving as a bridge between the scientists and the public. In the meantime, she looks back at a successful collegiate career of tossing heavy objects, and she’s glad she took the plunge into a competitive field that may not be all that attractive to women at first blush.
“I feel like these days … there are a lot of strong women to look up to,” Rose-Haas said. “But I would say as a young girl, even myself, throwing is not looked upon as glamorous for a girl. As I’ve been in it, it takes a really mentally strong, athletic girl to do it. So as I’ve been in the sport, it’s a very select few that can do it.”
And Destinee Rose-Haas can say she is the best who’s ever done it at Idaho State.
