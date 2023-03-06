Destinee Rose-Haas

Idaho State thrower Destinee Rose-Haas winds up for a throw during a meet this season.

 ISU Athletics

When Idaho State’s indoor track and field season began in January, Bengal weight thrower Destinee Rose-Haas had some definite goals in mind – and a problem.

“It’s been a tricky year,” said Rose-Haas, a graduate student from Wisconsin, “because at the beginning of the year, I had an avulsion fracture in my knee, so they were like, ‘Oh, take a bunch of time off.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not going to do that.’ So I just kind of backed off my training.”

Destinee Rose-Haas

Idaho State thrower Destinee Rose-Haas.
 

