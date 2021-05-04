Blackfoot High School and Idaho State alumnus Josh Hill announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, according to a report by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
Hill, who went undrafted in 2013 after a four-year career at Idaho State, played eight years in the NFL as a tight end for the New Orleans Saints before signing a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions this offseason.
He finishes his career with 116 catches in 117 games. He had 1,071 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
In 2019, he caught Drew Brees’ 540th touchdown pass, which broke the all-time record held by Peyton Manning.
He was also regarded as a valuable run blocker and special teams player.
For the last four years, Hill played on the Saints with Highland alum Taysom Hill (no relation), who made New Orleans’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has been there ever since.
Josh Hill was a first-team all-state selection his senior year at Blackfoot, helping lead the Broncos to a state title.
He redshirted for a year at Boise State before transferring to ISU, and didn’t miss a game over four years for the Bengals, playing in all 44 possible contests.
He was honorable mention all-Big Sky Conference as a redshirt junior in 2011 but really broke out as a senior, catching 70 passes for 630 yards and five touchdowns and being named second-team all-conference and third-team All-America.
After signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Saints, he originally played his way onto the roster as a willing special teams player.
“I knew that was my way in the door, was special teams,” Hill told the Idaho State Journal in 2019. “So whatever they asked, I was willing to do, and then just try to pick up on some technique, because I didn’t play many special teams (at Idaho State). Just focusing on some things that I hadn’t done a lot of, and trying to get good at it quickly. ... I had a young family coming in too, so I had plenty of motivation on my side.”
PRIER OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED AT EASTERN WASHINGTON
Former Idaho State assistant coach Aaron Prier, who announced his departure from ISU’s staff last month, was officially confirmed as the new running backs coach and community relations coordinator at Eastern Washington on Tuesday.
Prier, who played mostly running back at Idaho State from 2011 to 2014, started on the Bengals’ staff as a graduate assistant in 2016.
He spent 2017-2019 as ISU’s tight ends coach, before adding the roles of inside wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator in 2020.
Prier replaces Kevin Maurice as the running backs coach at EWU. Maurice left after the 2020-21 season to coach running backs at New Mexico State.
“He has a proven track record playing and coaching multiple positions,” Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best said in a press release. “The familiarity with the league and our program was an added bonus. His passion, energy and connectivity with student-athletes was obvious on so many levels. He’s a huge addition for our current student-athletes, future student-athletes and staff.”