Rob Phenicie's two-year contract extension to remain the head football coach at Idaho State University, publicly announced Tuesday, calls for Phenicie to make an annual salary of $168,875. But the fourth-year coach has the opportunity to make nearly half that again in bonuses depending on how the team does on the field and in the classroom.
According to a copy of the contract obtained through a public records request by the Idaho State Journal, Phenicie will receive a bonus of two week's salary (approximately $6,495) if Idaho State wins the Big Sky championship and/or makes the FCS playoffs.
A successful run to an FCS national championship could pay as much as $33,000 if the Bengals don't receive a bye in the first round. Altogether, Phenicie can earn a total of up to $80,500 in annual bonuses.
Phenicie's other potential annual bonuses include:
Big Sky Coach of the Year Award
Phenicie will receive $6,495 if he wins the Big Sky Coach of the Year award.
Regular-season wins
If ISU wins 12 games in the regular season — which seems unlikely, as the FCS typically plays 11-game schedules — Phenicie will make an extra $10,000, with decreasing amounts paid out down to seven wins, which would see the coach taking home $1,500.
Average home attendance
There's a similar tiered bonus structure based on average home attendance, in which Phenicie would receive a payment of $2,000 if attendance at Holt Arena exceeded 6,000 fans a game, all the way up to a potential high of $10,000 if average home attendance exceeds 10,000.
Academics/Conduct
Phenicie could also receive an annual payment of up to $8,000 based on "the academic achievement and behavior of team members." Although the amount Phenicie is eligible for is set by the team's multi-year Academic Progress Rate — a NCAA-developed metric that measures academic performance — these bonuses are not triggered automatically by certain thresholds.
For example, although Phenicie would be eligible for the full $8,000 only if the team has a perfect 1000 multi-year APR, he might not receive the full amount. Instead, the Idaho State Board of Education would determine how much of that amount he would receive, based on a number of factors including grade-point averages, academic honors such as Academic All-Big Sky recognition, and "the conduct of team members on the University campus, at authorized University activities, in the community, and elsewhere."
Phenicie will be eligible for bonuses, no matter the category, only if the team's single-year APR exceeds 940 and the team operates within the yearly football budget.
All of the bonuses, except for the one relating to academic performance and conduct, are contingent on Phenicie remaining coach as of the following July 1.
The contract also laid out annual bonuses of $2,250 for each of Phenicie's assistants if the team records a single-year APR of 960 or higher.
Phenicie's buyout — the amount which he'd have to pay the school if he leaves before the contract is up — was set at $75,000 for the first year of the deal, and $25,000 after Jan. 20, 2022.