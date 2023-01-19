It was the spring of 2021, Mike Shulikov’s senior year at Boise’s Centennial High School. A football and basketball athlete for the Patriots, Shulikov was helping his history teacher and former assistant football coach, Joel Seagraves, with spring football practice when he and a buddy noticed a high jump pit set up nearby.
“We started messing around, I’m jumping in my (tennis shoes) and jeans, and clearing like 5-10, 6-foot, with no approach,” Shulikov recalled.
Seagraves, who also happened to be head track coach at Centennial, took note and told Shulikov he should show up for track practice, get in his state-mandated 10 practices and then see if he could possibly qualify for the district championships.
Jumping in tennis shoes, and with no practical experience whatsoever, Shulikov did well enough to qualify for districts.
“Before districts, my dad was like, ‘Let me get you some spikes,’ ” Shulikov said. “I was like, ‘Dad, spikes are like $100, and that’s going to be the biggest waste of $100 in your life. I’m going to wear them once.’”
Turns out, Dad knew what he was doing. Shulikov qualified for the state championships and then cleared 6-foot-8 to win the gold medal in just the third track meet in which he’d ever competed. It was the beginning of what has been a truly remarkable track and field career for the 6-foot-6 Idaho State athlete, who last week broke the school’s 43-year-old high jump record.
“Collegiate track was actually never really a thought in my head,” Shulikov said a few days after clearing 7.01 feet at the BYU Cougar Invitational in Provo, Utah, breaking the mark of 7-feet-even established by Rick Berrett back in 1980. “But I ended up winning state and I had a few colleges show interest and I said, ‘Okay, this is a possibility for me.’”
Idaho State’s Hillary Merkley was one of the college coaches who expressed interest in the green but obviously talented Shulikov. He and his dad took a trip to Pocatello to check out the campus and Shulikov immediately clicked with the Bengal coach.
“I really liked Hillary Merkley,” Shulikov said. “Right off the bat, she and I got along very well, and we still do to this day. She’s an amazing person.”
Shulikov turned out to be a pretty amazing pupil. Not only did he finish sixth in the Big Sky indoor high jump competition and fourth in the outdoor meet as a true freshman, but Merkley challenged him to spread his wings and compete in the multi-events (heptathlon indoors, decathlon outdoors).
“In October (of his freshman year), Hillary sits me down and says, ‘What are your thoughts on doing the multi-events?'” Shulikov said. “I said, ‘to be completely honest, what’s the multi-events?’ I had no idea.”
But Shulikov found the challenge of learning new events and new skills energizing. “The more events, the more energy,” he said. “The more I could be busy, the more I could learn, and that’s growth and excitement.”
In less than a year’s time, then, Shulikov went from not even knowing what events comprised the multi-events to placing fourth in the heptathlon in the Big Sky indoor championships, and sixth in the decathlon in the outdoor meet.
“Mike is fairly new to the sport of track and field and is still learning and growing,” Merkley said. “I’ve seen his potential and have tried to communicate with him what so many people see in him.”
Ironically, the day before he broke the ISU record, Shulikov had one of his worst days in the high jump competition for the heptathlon in Provo, clearing just 6-foot-4. At dinner that night at an Olive Garden in Provo, he and Merkley tried to correct the flaws in his approach, using the door frame of the restaurant as the high jump bar.
“in the multi the day before, he didn’t jump to his potential,” Merkley said. “He corrected some things going into the open high jump and that’s what you have to do. Adjust to mistakes and challenges, and not let them get you down or hold you back. Keep pursuing what matters to you. Stay confident.”
Shulikov, who has been hampered by a lack of access to his normal training facilities as Holt Arena undergoes renovation this winter, said he had a much better feel for the runway and his approach on the day of the open high jump.
“Everything kind of clicked,” said Shulikov, who had never cleared 7 feet in practice.
As he established the new ISU record, it took Shulikov a moment to comprehend what happened. “Then I kind of heard the people cheering, and I looked back and saw the bar was still on,” he said. “Then I let out a little yell and went over and gave Coach Hillary a hug.”
Merkley said Shulikov had set his mind on breaking the high jump record going into the Provo meet, and given the way he looked this fall, she believed it was a possibility.
“We haven’t been able to even practice from a full approach the last couple of weeks due to our facility constraints,” Merkley said. “Mike was not letting that deter what he wanted to do. He’s determined.”
Overcoming negative thoughts has been the biggest challenge for Shulikov, who admits he has a tendency to “beat myself up” after poor performances. “This year, a big thing that I’ve been telling myself is, ‘Faith comes from God’s unfailing love,’ ” he said. “And I keep repeating that under my breath… And that gives me trust that all my work that I put in is in God’s plan, and it will be represented and it will show.”
Berrett sent Merkley and Shulikov an email, congratulating him on finally taking down his four-decades old school record. “That’s a big deal, that record,” Merkley said.
Clearly, given his performances to date in both the open high jump and the multi-events despite his inexperience, the sky would seem to be the limit for the ISU sophomore. So what’s next?
“To be honest, I haven’t thought that far out,” he said. “I have a white board in my room, and it had the height 7 feet ¾ inches written down, and I wrote on the white board, ‘I will break the school record’ and I did that. I gotta write something new on the white board.”
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years, as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
