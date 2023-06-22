Brayden Parker ISU

Idaho State forward Brayden Parker puts up a 3-pointer during Thursday’s game against Sacramento State.

 Justin Prax/ISU Athletics

In this era of the transfer portal when entire basketball rosters turn over in a single season, it’s rare to find a player with the patience to stick around long enough to develop to their full potential with one program. Idaho State’s Brayden Parker is the exception to that rule, and he is also the shining example of the rewards that can come with that patience.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound bull of a post man entered college through the junior college ranks, to improve both his basketball skills and his academic standing. Four years later, he’s earned two degrees and he’s one of only five returning all-Big Sky Conference players for this next season.

