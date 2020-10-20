Some members of the Idaho State men’s basketball team in are quarantine after at least one person in the program tested positive for COVID-19, the Idaho State Journal confirmed Tuesday.
It’s unknown whether the person who tested positive was a player, coach, or other staff member, or if there were multiple people in the program who tested positive.
Not all members of the team were determined to have come in close contact with the person who tested positive. Those who did began a two-week self-isolation period Monday.
Those who didn’t are allowed to continue working out.
ISU’s basketball teams, both men’s and women’s, began full preseason practices last Wednesday, 42 days before the NCAA-proscribed season start date of Nov. 25.