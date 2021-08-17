Darrell Sears and I bellowed to each other from opposite sides of a Pocatello coffee shop, raising our voices to jabber on about the Baseball Hall of Fame, which surely would have drawn looks of ire if there were any other eyes in the building.
Sears had just returned from Cooperstown and had a shirt to prove it, a three-day stay in baseball utopia that capped the Pocatello-based freight train conductor’s East Coast odyssey.
Sears took in Braves games in Atlanta. The former Navy Aviation Machinist visited old war ships and submarines in South Carolina. He even ferried to Ellis Island and spent time in New York City.
But I was only asking about the hall of fame, curious if it lived up to the bucket-list billing baseball fans claim. It did – Sears, 58, couldn’t rave enough about Cooperstown.
“Oh, you’re a baseball fan?” he asked, pulling out his phone. “Let me check the scores from today.”
Sears shouted out the few day-game results, reading each with no distinctive energy. Then he reached one of the final games on the docket.
“Angels 5, Rangers 0,” he said as his inflection heightened. “Yes!”
A 100-dollar bill could flutter from the heavens into someone’s hand and they’d be less excited than Sears was about an afternoon baseball game in August between two teams he doesn’t root for.
What gives?
“I keep track of shutouts,” he said. “This was the 199th one of the season.”
Sears in the human encyclopedia on baseball shutouts. On his black iPad Pro, there are Google Sheets that catalogue everything anyone could know about shutouts in a given season: What teams were playing; what the score was; what the run line was; how many hits there were there; on and on.
Every morning, he sits at his kitchen table with a glass of cranberry juice next to him and spends 15 to 20 minutes sifting through the previous day’s scores. He has one google sheet that tracks every run line for every team and another devoted to the elusive shutout.
Some people read the paper or do a crossword puzzle to start their morning. Darrell Sears searches for shutouts.
“It’s given me something to do,” Sears said, “to stay focused on something I enjoy doing, rather than just work.”
On Tuesday, he flipped open his sheet for the 2021 season, neatly organized in numbered rows and sorted in chronological order. As of Tuesday morning, Sears noted, there had been 221 shutouts in Major League Baseball, which was a bit disappointing for him because it’s off the pace for the record-setting mark of 359 shutouts that came in 1915.
By this point, you’re probably wondering: Why shutouts? Why bother caring so much about an unceremonious stat?
“I’ve just always appreciated it,” Sears said. “Anything can go wrong in that nine-inning stretch.”
Sears’ love of baseball sprouted as a kid, listening to Vin Scully’s voice call Dodgers’ games with his grandpa. It blossomed in the fall of 1978, when a classmate brought in a radio so he could keep tabs on the division tiebreaker between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, known now as the “The Bucky Dent Game.” He followed scores in newspapers and magazines through his naval deployment in Japan.
But, back then, he wasn’t writing down every shutout. No, his niche passion didn’t come until 2015, when shutouts seemed to pile up day after day. In the midst of a 340-shutout season – the most since 1915 – Sears wondered what season had produced the most. The legwork to produce such an answer would be a grueling effort, so Sears called the experts at the Baseball Hall of Fame.
A month later, they called back. They informed him of the 359 shutouts in 1915 and added: “We don’t think it will ever be beaten.”
That notion seems odd. Back then, there were three leagues – the National, American and Federal – that each included eight teams that played 154-game schedules. Today, there are a half-dozen more teams playing eight additional games each. By those numbers alone, the record should have been broken long ago.
But it hasn’t. The explanations can be wide-ranging and diverse. Perhaps even in the day and age of shifts and advanced analytics and a million pitching changes, MLB’s home run frenzy of the past few years is ensuring scoreboards don’t stay empty.
Sears isn’t sure why 1915 was the special season. Frankly, he doesn’t care too much. He’s more interested in the raw numbers rather than the explanation. Each season brings new hope the record will be toppled. And when it’s broken, Sears will be there tracking it, following along every morning with his glass of cranberry juice and iPad, hoping that every game the previous day ended with a shutout.
“Every day, I look at that schedule and think, ‘Today’s that day,’” Sears said. “If that happens, it will be one of the greatest days in baseball history.”