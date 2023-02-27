Idaho State men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney usually huddles up with his team in the locker room after a basketball game, but not Saturday night. After the Bengals shocked Eastern Washington, 71-63, disrupting the Eagles’ 18-game winning streak, Looney gathered up his players at mid-court, congratulated them on a terrific win and told them to savor the moment with their families and the fans gathered at Reed Gym.
“Pocatello needs more nights like this,” Looney said on his post-game radio interview.
Indeed, Pocatello and Idaho State need more days and nights like Saturday. It began with an induction of seven new members of the Idaho State Hall of Fame, and all of the emotion and nostalgia that goes with bringing together former great Bengal athletes from a variety of eras.
Then it followed with the ISU men saying good-bye to five senior players – and long-time Bengal broadcaster Jerry Miller, who was calling his last home game. When the Bengals broke out to an 11-0 lead over an Eastern Washington team that had already clinched the Big Sky regular season championship, 1,600-plus fans in Reed Gym were fully engaged. They remained that way throughout one of the biggest wins in Looney’s four-season ISU tenure.
The win over Eastern Washington, whose winning streak was the longest in the nation before ISU’s intervention, is the kind of memory the Bengal seniors will keep for a lifetime. It’s the kind of memory that the inductees to ISU Hall of Fame brought with them to Pocatello for their induction ceremonies on Saturday.
I asked each inductee — in the case of the late Richard Rodgers, I asked his brother Mark — what their best memory was as a Bengal, and what they learned from that experience. Here’s what each said.
Joe Mattie, Football, 1969-1973
A 5-11, 175-pound high school lineman who had never been more than 50 miles from his home in Quincy, Mass. Encouraged by his high school coach, Mattie took a major risk, flying to Idaho State to try out for a walk-on spot with the Bengals his freshman season. He’d saved enough money to pay for his first semester on campus, then approached ISU coach Ed Cavanaugh around Thanksgiving after that first season.
“I walked into Coach Cavanaugh’s office and told him I didn’t have any money for next semester,” Mattie recalled, “and I needed some money or a scholarship, or I couldn’t stay in school.”
Cavanaugh placed a phone call in front of Mattie, and when he got off, he told Mattie he’d secured a full scholarship for him – at the College of the Sequoias in California. Needless to say, Mattie was disheartened as he headed back to his dorm room. The next morning, however, he got a phone call from Cavanaugh’s secretary telling him the coach wanted to see him.
“He said, ‘I talked to your (position coach), and he thinks you’re going to be a player. We can do room and board,'” Mattie said. “I said, ‘OK, I’ll stay.’ I went down to the bank that afternoon and got a college loan for $1,000 at 1% interest to pay for the rest of my semester. I went through spring ball and they put me on full scholarship.”
No one in Mattie’s family had graduated from college, and, coming from a military family, Mattie fully expected to be joining the Marines – which in 1969, probably meant a ticket to Vietnam.
“I guess I would have to say the greatest moment for me was receiving a full scholarship… I guess I learned what my father had always taught me – that hard work pays off in the long run.”
Mattie is one of ISU’s all-time leaders in tackles as an undersized middle linebacker, and had a 38-year career in education.
Isaac Mitchell, Football, 1999-2004
Despite being an all-state running back at Pocatello High, Mitchell was lightly recruited coming out of high school, and the one school that offered him a scholarship – Idaho State – wanted him to play linebacker.
Four years later, after giving defense a try, Mitchell’s highlight as a Bengal came when he broke Merril Hoge’s career record for rushing touchdowns.
“Looking up at the crowd and seeing – me being a local boy – seeing the community support that I had from everyone… Afterwards, I embraced my father, as he played here, and him telling me, ‘Great job,’” Mitchell recalled.
And what did he learn from that moment?
“I learned I wasn’t a linebacker," Mitchell said.
Mitchell ended his ISU career with 2,534 rushing yards, 34 rushing touchdowns and set the ISU record for career carries with 216. He still lives in Pocatello, where he’s had a career in real estate and working for the Union Pacific Railroad.
Richard Rodgers, Football, 1972-1975
At a slim 210 pounds, Rodgers earned first team all-Big Sky Conference honors as an ISU center in 1975. Even at his size, Rodgers’ strength was legendary.
“We hiked Mount Borah once and I was doing Division III football and I could bench 300 pounds,” recalled his brother Mark. “I couldn’t even lift his pack. Mount Borah is a scramble, so he was just such a physical freak in many ways.”
Rodgers was an NCAA scholar athlete honoree, and was awarded a post-graduate scholarship, which he used to earn a master’s degree in range conservation from the University of Idaho. He then worked for a number of public land agencies. Sadly, he passed away from cancer in 1993, at the age of 39. His brother remembers Richard’s last days as he valiantly fought the disease.
“We were in the hospital in Missoula… and they put a little thing on the radio,” said his brother. “They said, ‘Hey, we hear about a guy who is having a tough time right now.’ And when they said Rich’s name, he even did his little jump up and down. It was like he really appreciated being a member of the Bengal community.”
Donell Morgan, Basketball, 1993-1995
Idaho State hadn’t won a share of the Big Sky regular season championship since 1977, and in February of 1994, the Bengals had to sweep a road trip to Eastern Washington and Idaho to clinch at least a tie for the conference title.
Morgan, whose nickname was “Silky D,” was a smooth-operating small forward who earned first team All-Big Sky Conference honors that season. But during the Eastern Washington game, his shoulder popped out of socket. The training staff popped it back in, he finished the win over the Eagles, then played with that balky shoulder joint in the clinching victory over the Vandals.
“As a player, I had a lot of individual awards from high school all the way up to Idaho State,” Morgan recalled. “But to win as a team, something that hadn’t been done in almost 20 years, as a team to do that – there were a lot of tears that day, a lot of tears of joy.”
Morgan, who came to Idaho State from the inner city of Tacoma, Wash., credited ISU for opening his eyes to more than athletics. “Athletics was everything, but once I got here, some things began to change in my life,” Morgan said. “OK, I love basketball, but I’m really enjoying studying and getting to know people that don’t look like me, that are not from my neighborhood. For the first time…a white person that didn’t look like me actually wanted me to succeed, actually was pushing me, not on a court, but in a classroom, to be a better person.”
Morgan is now giving back as executive director at Elevate Oregon, where he mentors under-privileged youth for an organization that promotes youth, self-reliance and leadership. He’s also coaching the Parkrose High School varsity basketball team in Portland.
Annamarie Hofstetter, Soccer, 2006-2009
Hofstetter was just a freshman at Idaho State when, in the 2006 Big Sky Conference championship game with Sacramento State, the game went into penalty kicks. Hofstetter was the fifth of five kickers for the Bengals.
“No pressure at all,” she laughed. “So the game was on my shoulders, I ended up making my penalty kick and we won the game. I think that moment really highlighted how much of a team sport soccer was for me. From day one of being at Idaho State, that kind of immense community feel where each person had their role, but we also supported each other and really it wasn’t an individual performance – it was the full team.”
Hofstetter had an outstanding four-year career as a midfielder for the Bengals, earning ESPN the Magazine All-American honors her senior season. She later graduated from medical school at the University of Nevada, completed her residency in Boise, and now works at St. Luke’s clinic in Boise as a primary care physician with a special interest in women’s health and integrative medicine. She is also a successful triathlete.
Cassie Merkley, Track and Field, 2006-2010
The fourth of the Merkley family to attend Idaho State and compete in track, Cassie was an accomplished multi-sport athlete who won numerous Big Sky indoor and outdoor titles, and qualified for the national championships in both the javelin and the heptathlon her senior season.
She’d been injured at the end of her junior season and was unable to compete despite qualifying for nationals. So as she headed to the championships in Eugene, Oregon her senior season, all she wanted was to complete the heptathlon.
“My only goal was to finish the heptathlon and I remember finishing that last 800 meters,” Merkley recalled. “I hated the 800. Every single time I rain it, it was one of my least favorite events, and it always capped every heptathlon.”
After completing her dreaded 800, she collapsed in a heap, only to find out she had set a personal record in the race, which allowed her enough points to finish eighth in the final heptathlon standings. That qualified her for a spot on the podium and all-American honors.
“I will always remember my coach, (the late) Jackie Poulson, jumping up and down in this crowd and sea of people ,and screaming, ‘You did it. You did it. You made the podium,’ ” Merkley said. “I was lucky enough to have five of my siblings there watching…. That just really showed me how unindividual track really is. I would have never, never gotten to that point without the support of my family and my coaches and everyone that surrounded me.”
Merkley now is head of the math department at Twin Falls High School, and has coached a number of different sports for many years, including track and field.
Jerry Miller, Broadcaster, 1982-Present
The winner of the lifetime achievement award, Miller is retiring after this basketball season after broadcasting more than 2,100 ISU athletic events, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer and softball.
Miller said he’s enjoyed so many great moments as a broadcaster, including the famous “Globe of Death” win over Boise State in football, and Kenny McGowan’s last second shot to beat Damian Lillard and Weber State in basketball. But he shared a story about he and his son catching – and then losing – a giant trout during a fishing trip to illustrate his point that it’s not about the winning and the losing – but rather savoring the “magic moments” of each contest.
“We’d lost a great big trout just as it had got to the bank,” Miller recalled. “And yet we were both so excited as we were hauling in that fish…” Then, comparing it to a great touchdown play in a game that Idaho State eventually lost, he added, “Why should we let the fact that we lost the game erase the excitement we felt for that one play.”
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years, as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
