Idaho State men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney usually huddles up with his team in the locker room after a basketball game, but not Saturday night. After the Bengals shocked Eastern Washington, 71-63, disrupting the Eagles’ 18-game winning streak, Looney gathered up his players at mid-court, congratulated them on a terrific win and told them to savor the moment with their families and the fans gathered at Reed Gym.

“Pocatello needs more nights like this,” Looney said on his post-game radio interview.

Jerry_pic.jpeg

ISU sports broadcaster Jerry Miller before a basketball game at Weber State.
 

