Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory (0) comes down with a pass over cornerback Josh Alford (1) during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal drops back for a pass during Saturday’s scrimmages.
Idaho State quarterbacks (from left to right): Sagan Gronauer, Hunter Hays and Jake Sanders during Saturday’s scrimmages.
Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal prepares to take a snap during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State cornerback Tylor Bohannon (with ball) celebrates a play during Saturday’s scrimmages.
Idaho State running back Raiden Hunter breaks a long run during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State wide receiver Christian Fredericksen unloads a pass during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State running back Raiden Hunter dives for the end zone during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State running back Raiden Hunter bursts upfield during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State linebacker Preston Helu (45) tries to tackle running back Raiden Hunter during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State running back Raiden Hunter hauls in a pass during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal unfurls a pass during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State running backs coach Nick Alaimalo (left) chats with running back Soujah Gasu during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State coaches and players take in the action during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal (18) celebrates a play with teammates during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle walks across the field during Saturday's scrimmages.
Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal unloads a pass during Saturday's scrimmages.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
