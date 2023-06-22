In this era of the transfer portal when entire basketball rosters turn over in a single season, it’s rare to find a player with the patience to stick around long enough to develop to their full potential with one program. Idaho State’s Brayden Parker is the exception to that rule, and he is also the shining example of the rewards that can come with that patience.
The 6-foot-8, 250-pound bull of a post man entered college through the junior college ranks, to improve both his basketball skills and his academic standing. Four years later, he’s earned two degrees and he’s one of only five returning all-Big Sky Conference players for this next season.
With all of that behind him, a wife who is working as a teacher and a brand new baby in the house, Parker had to make a decision this off-season: Move on to begin his post-college life, or exhaust his last year of eligibility as a Bengal?
“I had a decision to make,” Parker said during a recent interview following a summer workout at Reed Gym. “I did pretty well last year – not the best, but not the worst. With the new baby we had on March 28, life hit me pretty good. But I decided to come back because I wanted one more great year. I came back for that and I’m hoping we’ll get it.”
Parker, who was part of three straight Idaho state championship teams at Preston, started his college career at the College of Southern Idaho. After his freshman season, Idaho State hired Ryan Looney as its new basketball coach, and CSI head coach Jared Phay as an assistant.
“He (Parker) has been here the entire time I’ve been here,” Looney said. “When I first took the job, he’s one of the first players I went and visited with. He was one of the first players we brought on a visit to campus. He had a rough first year with us, with a foot injury. He had to redshirt, and never played a game.”
Parker used that first year to get into better physical condition, and he had a productive season in 2020-2021, playing 25 minutes a game, averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds a contest and earning honorable mention all-conference.
“When I first got here, I was pretty raw,” Parker acknowledged. “I had certain things that I was good at, but Coach Looney and the coaching staff really helped me develop, and it’s made me an over-all better player.”
After that promising initial season, however, Looney felt like Parker took a step back his second year. His playing time fell to under 19 minutes a game, and his scoring and rebounding took a corresponding dip – to 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds a contest.
Instead of pouting -- or transferring – Parker kept working on his game. The result was an excellent season last year, when he averaged a career high 11.6 points a contest, 4.6 rebounds, had 29 blocked shots and improved his free throw shooting to a career-best 77%. During Big Sky Conference play, Parker emerged as the focal point for Looney’s inside-out offensive approach.
“Last year, especially in conference play, he was one of the better low-post players in the league,” Looney said. “And if you look at everything on paper now… someone might pick us to be last place in the conference, but there’s only a handful of all-conference players returning in the entire league, and Brayden is one of them.”
Even before conference play last year, Parker put together a signature performance in a non-conference loss to St. Thomas at Reed Gym, scoring 28 points, adding 9 rebounds and 4 blocked shots, and setting an ISU record with a perfect 11-for-11 shooting performance.
He followed that up with another monster effort in a win over Sacramento State with 22 points and 13 rebounds. In that game, ISU used Parker to attack the Hornets' seven-foot center, Callum McRae, who was reluctant to come away from the basket and guard Parker on the perimeter. The Bengal center responded with five 3-point buckets in the contest.
“Coach Looney usually recruits a guy (to play) with his back to the basket,” Parker said. “As of the last couple of years, I was that guy, which is really cool… He trusts me doing it. I really try to focus on my footwork and doing all the types of moves, all the quick finishes, all those types of things to make sure I can get points down there.”
Parker’s 3-point shooting has been an evolution, as well. He made 25% his first year at ISU, 28% he second and 31% last season. He says it’s the one area where he probably needs to continue to improve the most.
“I never shot them in high school,” Parker said. “This last year, I shot 30 percent, which isn’t horrible, but it isn’t the best. So I gotta improve.”
Adding the 3-point threat to his back-to-the-basket skills simply makes Parker a more dangerous offensive option. In the low post, Parker has more moves than Fred Astaire (that would be Mr. Wiggles, for you young folks), and as good a footwork as any post player in the Big Sky Conference. He combines those moves with the power to bully people out of his way and get to the hoop.
“I think it’s something he started to develop all the way back to high school,” Looney said of Parker’s footwork. “For somebody his size, he just has good feet. But I think if you ask him the question – I mean, we work on it every day too. He probably thinks it’s monotonous and boring at times, but we’re repping out the same stuff, day after day, with him.”
In addition to constantly working on his post moves, Parker is a weight-room warrior. He gets under the skin of opposing teams and fans because of his ability to power his way through defenders in the post.
“I have a football stature, so I try to use it,” Parker said. “It’s part of my game. I work extremely hard in the weight room. I pride myself in the weight room, and I work very hard at it.”
When he came to ISU, Parker rejoined forces with fellow Preston alum Austin Smellie, who was a senior when Parker was a sophomore on a Preston team that won the state title. Parker said he bonded with his fellow Indian, who completed his ISU eligibility last season.
“A lot of Idaho kids don’t get that experience (of playing college basketball),” Parker said. “It was great to have a guy on my team do it with me. We played one year together at high school, we won a state championship and had a lot of success. And then we come to ISU and we try to replicate it. Having a buddy from Preston was great. We became best friends.”
“Anytime I’m out in the community, I feel like someone will make a comment about how fun it is to watch Brayden Parker,” Looney said. “People said the same thing about Austin Smellie, too. I think it’s not only fun for the community to see an Idaho kid on the team, on the roster, but it’s especially fun to come to a game and watch them have success.”
There is an important academic component to the Parker story, as well. He has earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s in athletic administration, and he’s coming back to get a master’s in teaching. His career goals are to teach and become an athletic director on the secondary level.
“He knows exactly what he wants to get accomplished,” Looney said. “I don’t think he would have come back to use this extra year if he didn’t have motivation academically.”
In the meantime, Parker and his wife Sadie are adjusting to life with their new daughter, Fallon. “We’re excited,” Parker said of being new parents. “We’re not sleepers anymore, but we’ll be all right.”
Parker said his wife went back to work after Fallon was born and he got a quick course in the rigors of parenthood. “I was a full-on dad for a couple of weeks, which was awesome,” he said. “I loved it. With the summer, she (Sadie) is doing a lot more because I’m at the gym now. It’s going to be great to see how we grow with Fallon, and just see where we go from here.”
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sports writer, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com
