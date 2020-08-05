Two Idaho State football games will have to be rescheduled, postponed or canceled after the Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday that conference teams will play a 10-game football schedule this fall, starting on Sept. 26.
ISU was scheduled to play two MWC teams this fall, Fresno State in the season opener on Sept. 5 and New Mexico on Sept. 19 in a game that has already been rescheduled from Aug. 29.
As both of those games are before the Mountain West’s starting date of Sept. 26, both will have to be moved, and it’s unclear if either will be played this year.
ISU sports information director Steve Schaack confirmed that athletic director Pauline Thiros was talking with both schools’ athletic directors late Wednesday to discuss rescheduling and other options, and that those conversations will continue.
Idaho State was set to earn $350,000 from the Fresno State game and $375,000 from the New Mexico game.
As currently constructed, Idaho State’s schedule has one open date after Sept. 26, on Nov. 7, as well as a possible one on Nov. 28, after the Bengals’ last scheduled game. New Mexico’s only open date is on Sept. 26. Fresno State’s is on Oct. 10.
The Mountain West also adopted an 8+2 schedule Wednesday, allowing conference teams to play eight conference and two non-conference games.
That doesn’t affect ISU’s potential game against Fresno State, which currently has two non-conference games scheduled, including the one against the Bengals.
New Mexico, however, currently has three non-conference games scheduled — against ISU, New Mexico State and UMass — and will have to drop one, adding another potential spanner into the works.